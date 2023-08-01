Datum der Anmeldung:
25.07.2023
Aktenzeichen:
B1-78/23
Unternehmen:
INEOS Enterprises Holdings II Limited, London (UK)/Eramet Titanium & Iron AS, Tyssedal (NO) [Anteils- und Kontrollerwerb]
Produktmärkte:
Chlorid-Schlacke, Titan-Schlacke
Bundesländer/Unternehmenssitz:
-
