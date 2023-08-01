Paradigm has shared its June 2023 quarterly update. In Q423, net cash outflow from operating activities was A$17.1m (up from A$10.3m in Q323) or A$45.2m for FY23. R&D costs were A$16.1m (versus A$9.0m in Q3) or A$47.0m for FY23, and were attributed to recruitment initiatives and new site identification for the PARA_OA_002 trial, analytical activities for the PARA_OA_008 trial as well as the canine model studies of naturally occurring osteoarthritis (OA), and clinical activities assessing iPPS for mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) types I and VI. The full year figures were partially offset by a A$7.4m R&D tax incentive rebate (reported in Q223). Paradigm reported a cash balance of A$56.4m at end-June 2023 (versus A$73.2m at end-March 2023). Assuming the cash burn rate remains at the FY23 level of A$45m, the company should have sufficient funds to bring it through near-term key inflection points, as described below.

