A new process is described as a tool to assess the value of deferring, relocating, or abandoning PV projects under development in uncertain market conditions. It reportedly allows accommodating different sources of uncertainties with different stochastic features, as well as accounting for the various managerial flexibilities embedded in most solar projects.Researchers at Argentina's National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET) have developed a comprehensive pricing framework for photovoltaic assets that reportedly shows how different real options embedded in a PV project interact ...

