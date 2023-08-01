Philip Mace, an experienced corporate lawyer whose practice is focused on energy and upstream oil and gas transactions, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as a partner in London.

Mace's practice includes mergers and acquisitions (including private share/asset sales), corporate finance, joint ventures and large scale capital projects work. He represents clients in transactional, commercial and project work across the world, including Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and throughout Europe.

"Philip's addition aligns with our commitment to maintaining a leading global energy practice," said Jeff Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth's energy and infrastructure team. "He brings to the firm more than two decades of experience advising on complex transactions and is highly regarded for his quality lawyering and dedication to client service. We are pleased to welcome him to the firm."

A selection of Mace's notable representations prior to joining the firm include:

Advised an international company on a gas project in Nigeria worth in excess of $6 billion.

Advised a petroleum company on its acquisition of certain upstream and midstream assets in Nigeria in a deal worth in excess of $200 million.

Advised a petroleum company on the sale of its interests in Block BC-10 in the Campos Basin, Brazil for $1.54 billion.

Advised a major Middle Eastern investor on its $600 million preferred bid for a package of North Sea assets.

In addition to his energy and oil and gas experience, Mace has advised on numerous mining and natural resources projects, including acting as advisor to a major Brazilian mining company on a CFR term prepayment contract for the sale and purchase of Brazilian Iron Ore to a major international trading company for $200 million.

"Philip is a natural complement to the firm's London-based energy and project finance team," said Ferdinand Calice, managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth's London office. "His experience and reputation make him a valuable addition, especially as demand for complex international projects continues to grow in emerging markets and beyond."

Mace is a member of the Association of International Energy Negotiators and is former Chair of the UK Energy Lawyers Group. He was admitted to practice in England and Wales in 1994. He studied law at The University of Law Guildford. Mace joins the firm from Clyde Co., where he had been a partner since 2009.

Mace is the most recent of several key additions to Hunton Andrews Kurth's growing roster of energy industry attorneys. His colleagues include project finance partner Benjamin Cooper; partner Will Freeman and counsel Alex Choinski, who joined the firm's tax and project finance practices from a prominent international energy company; mergers and acquisitions partner J.A. Glaccum; project finance counsel Christian Rudloff; andnuclear energy attorney Colleen Grygier

Hunton Andrews Kurth's global energy and infrastructure team provides comprehensive finance, development, and infrastructure counsel to DFIs, public private partnership investors, financial institutions, regulated and unregulated power companies, distributors and transportation companies, independent electric transmission companies and others involved in the social infrastructure, transportation, renewable energy, oil, gas, LNG, petrochemical and nuclear industries.

