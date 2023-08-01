AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 21 August 2023:
Bond code: AECI04
ISIN: ZAG000155235
Coupon: 9.668%
Interest amount due: ZAR 7 231 134.25
Interest period: 22 May 2023 to 20 August 2023
Payment date: 21 August 2023
Date convention: Following Business Day
1 August 2023
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)