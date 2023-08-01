AECI Limited - Interest Payment Notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payment due on 21 August 2023:

Bond code: AECI04

ISIN: ZAG000155235

Coupon: 9.668%

Interest amount due: ZAR 7 231 134.25

Interest period: 22 May 2023 to 20 August 2023

Payment date: 21 August 2023

Date convention: Following Business Day

1 August 2023

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)