Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
[01.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,494,160.00
USD
0
15,175,034.22
10.1562
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
381,637,596.73
101.0425
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.07.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
80,275.08
10.034