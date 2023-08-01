Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Portuguese Travelers - Top Travel Trends

Travel App Shows Most Popular Destinations for Portuguese Tourists

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023by Arriving In High Heels Corporation has over 1.7 million travellers using its app to map their travel, discover new travel destinationsand plan their future travels. The app is translated to over 30 languages, and is available on iOSor Android.



Portugal is 14th most visited country in the world. Portuguese travellers have been on average to 16 countries, which is on par with travellers from other Mediterranean countries.

The top 10 most visited countries for Portuguese travelersinclude:

Spain - Its next door neighbor. France - Most visited country in the world. United Kingdom Italy Germany Netherlands United States Belgium Brazil Switzerland

Visited recently launched travel lists, which allows travellers to mark off famous destinations by categories. Examples of travel lists ranked by most visited includes:

World Wonders (https://visitedapp.com/as-10-maravilhas-mais-visitadas-do-mundo/) with Eiffel Tower, Colosseum and Venice taking the first 3 spots for most visited.

Popular Beaches (https://visitedapp.com/as-10-melhores-praias-visitadas-ao-redor-do-mundo/) with Albufeira ranking 14 t h most visited beach.

most visited beach. Most Visited Art Museums (https://visitedapp.com/os-10-principais-museus-de-arte-visitados/) without any surprises has Louvre ranked first on the list.



Get the full Visited 2022 travel reportfor more travel stats with the most visited destinations.

About Visited App:

Visitedis a travel map app, which was designed to keep track of all your past and future travels. The trip planner allows users to discover new destinations by swiping photos of famous and not so famous spots and adding them to their list based on experiences they want to have there, such as going to spa or a swim. For those that travelfor a purpose, such as visiting art museums or going diving, there are over 150 travel lists to choose from where famous destinations can be checked off as either been or wished for. Finally, the app is designed to give travellers a real sense of their travel achievements by providing personalized travel stats, such as number of countries visited or their own personal visited rank.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit visitedapp.com

To download the app for free, you can find Visited on Androidor iOS.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporationis a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk, and Visited, their most popular app.

Contact Information

Anna Kayfitz

anna@arrivinginhighheels.com