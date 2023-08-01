Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading - Black Sea Properties Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading IM00BYQLTS50

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to trading IM00BYQLTS50 01-Aug-2023 / 09:49 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities are restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 1 August 2023. Black Sea Properties Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: BSP ISIN: IM00BYQLTS50 ________________________________________ The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1693111 01-Aug-2023

August 01, 2023 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)