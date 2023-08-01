Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|M&M Investment Company Ltd
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in Manchester and London Investment Trust plcISIN: GB0002258472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£4.517328
|2,500
|£4.517328
|2,500
|£4.5165
|2,500
|£4.519438
|2,500
|£4.52
|2,500
|£4.517368
|2,500
|d)
Aggregated information -
Aggregated volume - Price
15,000
£67,769.91
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|31 July 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
