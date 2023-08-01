

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment remained unchanged at a record low in June, Eurostat reported on Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 6.4 percent in June, the same as in May and April. The rate for May was revised down from 6.5 percent.



Economists had forecast the rate to remain at 6.5 percent in June.



The number of unemployed decreased 62,000 from May to 10.814 million in June. Compared with the same period last year, unemployment was down 441,000.



At the same time, the youth unemployment dropped to 13.8 percent from 14.0 percent in May.



