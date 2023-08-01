VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund's (VOF's) sterling net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 8.8% over the year ending June 2023 in total return (TR) terms, outperforming the Vietnam VN Index and its direct peers in a tough environment. The Vietnamese economy recently experienced headwinds from a liquidity crunch in the real estate industry, which represents roughly a fifth of Vietnam's equity market capitalisation and a fourth of VOF's NAV, as well as from slowing exports. That said, the downside protections embedded in many of VOF's investments provide the fund with a certain cushion against these real estate sector challenges. VOF's shares trade at a 14% discount to NAV (broadly in line with the long-term average) and offer a 2.6% dividend yield.

