Stellantis

Stellantis: Samir Cherfan, Director of Operations for the Middle East and Africa, presents the first-half 2023 results for Stellantis Middle East and Africa



01-Aug-2023 / 12:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Samir Cherfan, Director of Operations for the Middle East and Africa, presents the first-half 2023 results for Stellantis Middle East and Africa. Casablanca, July 28, Stellantis ( www.Stellantis.com ) announces solid results for the first half of 2023, setting new records in net revenue, with an increase of 12% compared to the first half of 2002. The company's transition towards electrified and software-defined vehicles continues to be successful. The Middle East and Africa stand out as being the most profitable and fastest-growing regions for Stellantis. Stellantis MEA's market share has reached 15.1%, which is an increase of 3.2 points compared to the first half of 2022. The goal is clear: to become the market leader in the Middle East and Africa region by 2023. Finally, Stellantis MEA plays an exclusive role in the development and production of electric micro-mobility objects for the Stellantis Group. In this video, discover the powerful momentum of Stellantis in the first half of 2023, presented by COO Samir Cherfan. Growth is on the agenda, with a particular focus on electrification and software-defined vehicles. The Middle East and Africa regions prove to be particularly dynamic and profitable, evidence of the positive impact of the strategy implemented. By following this video, immerse yourself in the evolution of Stellantis and understand how, with the help of dedicated partners, the company rises as a major force in the global automotive market. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Stellantis. Access the video here: https://apo-opa.info/3QmDkei Download image: https://apo-opa.info/3Qnxdq8 (Samir Cherfan, Director of Operations for the Middle East and Africa, presents the first-half 2023 results for Stellantis Middle East and Africa)



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



