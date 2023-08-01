Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
01.08.2023 | 13:02
Terrence Murphy Sr. Invests in Media Tech Startup, Blended Sense

$2.5 Million Seed Round is coming to a close with the latest addition to the Investor Team. The media marketplace platform will use the funds to develop new technologies and grow its nationwide userbase.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Blended Sense, a media technology company, is proud to announce that Terrence Murphy, successful real estate entrepreneur, former NFL player, and venture capitalist, has joined the team as an Investor and Advisor.

TM5 and Blended Sense

TM5 and Blended Sense
Terrence Murphy & Albert Baez



Terrence Murphy has had a remarkable career in both football and real estate. He was a record setting wide receiver for Texas A&M University before being drafted in the 2nd round (58th overall) by the Green Bay Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft. After the NFL he transitioned to a career in real estate, where he has become a top 1.5% real estate broker in the US for sales volume, coach, speaker and investor. His experience and success across multiple industries make him an ideal fit for Blended Sense, a company committed to creating a reliable and accessible production platform to businesses everywhere.

Albert Baez, the founder of Blended Sense, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Terrence Murphy to our team. His experience in both athletics and real estate brings a unique perspective to our company. Terrence and I share a similar background, and we are both passionate about making a positive impact in our community. With Terrence's help, we hope to create a market leading technology in a space that, much like real estate a few years back, is ripe and overdue for innovation."

Terrence and Albert have a shared history as men of color from challenging childhood situations who both relied on athletics and academics to persevere through substantial adversity. This shared experience has created a strong bond between the two, and with their partnership they plan to bring significant impact, not just to the real estate industry, but also to the world of sports, education and beyond.

"I am beyond excited to join the team at Blended Sense," said Terrence Murphy. "I believe that their mission to create a more reliable and accessible production industry is essential in the modern business landscape. I am also excited to work with Albert, personally, to bring our shared experiences to the business of sports and education. We have a unique perspective, and we want to use our platform to make a difference in local communities across the world."

Blended Sense is an innovative media marketplace platform that is committed to creating a more reliable and accessible production solution. The company is dedicated to providing its users with a personalized experience that puts their needs first. With Terrence Murphy on board, Blended Sense is expected to make significant strides in their mission to evolve the production industry to be compatible with the demands of the modern business owner.

For more information, please visitwww.blendedsense.com.

Interested in working with Blended Sense? Reach out to Ransome Tucker, COO.

Contact Information

Albert Baez
President
albert@blendedsense.com
+13475728043

Ransome Tucker
COO
ransome@blendedsense.com

SOURCE: Blended Sense Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771105/Terrence-Murphy-Sr-Invests-in-Media-Tech-Startup-Blended-Sense

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
