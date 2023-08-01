Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) has appointed Carmine Stengone as an independent member to the Company's board of directors. Stengone currently serves as the President and CEO of Pipeline Therapeutics, a company developing precision medicines to treat neurodegenerative diseases.

With the insights gained throughout his career and most recently from his time leading Pipeline, Stengone will positively impact guidance on strategic decision-making and further clinical development plans. In addition, his extensive network in the industry will help Kiora on multiple fronts.

"We are thrilled to have Carmine join the board and contribute his expertise to our organization and strategic governance," said Brian M. Strem, Ph.D., President and CEO of Kiora. "His track record and industry knowledge, specifically with small molecules and degenerative diseases, are a valuable asset to the Company."

"Kiora has built a strong and promising pipeline of ophthalmic products, including targeting rare and inherited retinal diseases," added Stengone. "In particular, KIO-301 has the potential to become the first-ever small molecule capable of restoring vision in ultra-low vision patients. The preliminary findings from the ongoing ABACUS trial clearly show clinical proof-of-mechanism in patients living with Retinitis Pigmentosa."

Stengone has served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a director of Pipeline Therapeutics since 2018. In his role as CEO of Pipeline Therapeutics, he has completed three private rounds of financing totaling >$180 million and executed a >$1 billion collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. He also served as Senior Vice President, Business Development for COI Pharmaceuticals (now Avalon BioVentures Accelerator), and a member of its investment committee, where he helped co-found six new biopharmaceutical companies. While with Avalon Ventures, Carmine served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Avelas Biosciences, Inc. He also served as Vice President of Corporate Development for Afraxis Holdings, Inc. and co-founder and CEO of Afraxis, Inc., a spin-out company from Afraxis Holdings. Earlier in his career, he held positions of increasing responsibility with Phenomix Corporation, Anadys Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson. Carmine received his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and his M.S. and B.S degrees in chemistry from Duke University and Wake Forest University, respectively.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is being developed for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis (OPRA). It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with commercially available DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a chemically cross-linked form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing.

