

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased marginally in June to reach its lowest level in more than fourteen years, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.4 percent in June from a revised 7.5 percent in May. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 7.7 percent.



Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2009, when it was also 7.4 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate rose 61.5 percent in June from 61.3 percent in the prior month.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 21.3 percent in June from 21.7 percent a month ago.



