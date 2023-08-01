Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116CH | ISIN: GB00BLP5YB54 | Ticker-Symbol: AY3
Tradegate
01.08.23
12:00 Uhr
21,860 Euro
-0,080
-0,36 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,78022,11013:57
21,78022,10013:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2023 | 13:10
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc: Atlantica Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results

Atlantica ReportsSecond Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Revenue for the first half of 2023 reached $554.6 million, a 1.4% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis1 and a 0.1% decrease year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $403.8 million for the first half of 2023, a 1.9% increase year-over-year on a comparable basis1 and a 0.4% increase year-over-year.
  • Net profit for the first half of 2023 attributable to the Company was $24.7 million, compared with a net profit of $4.1 million in the first half of 2022.
  • Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") in the first half of 2023 was $124.6 million and increased by 2.6% on a comparable basis2 (6.2% growth year-over-year).
  • Quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share approved by the Board of Directors.

August 1, 2023 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ: AY) ("Atlantica" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the first half of 2023. Revenue for the first half of 2023 was $554.6 million, representing a 1.4% increase on a comparable basis1 compared with the first half of 2022 and a 0.1% decrease year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $403.8 million, a 1.9% increase on a comparable basis1 compared to the first half of 2022 and a 0.4% increase year-over-year. CAFD was $124.6 million, a 2.6% rise on a comparable basis compared with $117.3 million in the first half of 2022 excluding $4.1 million from the sale of part of our equity interest in our development company in Colombia to a partner in the first quarter of 2023. Year-over-year, CAFD increased 6.2% in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. CAFD per share3 was $1.07, representing a 0.3% increase compared to the same period of the previous year without the effect of the sale previously described and a 3.8% increase year-over-year.

Highlights



(in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-monthperiod ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue$ 312,110 $ 307,832 $ 554,619 $ 555,284
Profit for the period attributable to the Company35,651 16,112 24,661 4,070
Adjusted EBITDA229,624 228,678 403,828 402,305
Net cash provided by operating activities96,964 126,821 138,670 264,136
CAFD63,525 62,941 124,574 117,348

Key Performance Indicators

For the six-month period ended June 30
2023 2022
Renewable energy
MW in operation42,161 2,048
GWh produced52,803 2,647
Efficient natural gas & heat
MW in operation6398 398
GWh produced71,230 1,251
Availability (%)97.0% 100.1%
Transmission lines
Miles in operation1,229 1,229
Availability (%)100.0% 99.9%
Water
M ft3 in operation417.5 17.5
Availability (%)100.5% 102.2%

Segment Results



(in thousands of U.S. dollars)		For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022
Revenue by geography
North America$ 202,171 $ 199,271
South America91,513 78,331
EMEA260,935 277,682
Total Revenue$ 554,619 $ 555,284

Adjusted EBITDA by geography
North America$ 154,038 $ 161,180
South America74,428 58,843
EMEA175,362 182,282
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,828 $ 402,305

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022
Revenue by business sector
Renewable energy$ 411,210 $ 420,335
Efficient natural gas & heat54,810 53,419
Transmission lines60,998 54,853
Water27,601 26,677
Total Revenue$ 554,619 $ 555,284
Adjusted EBITDA by business sector
Renewable energy$ 292,570 $ 296,830
Efficient natural gas & heat44,006 44,014
Transmission lines49,250 43,178
Water18,002 18,283
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 403,828 $ 402,305

Production in the renewable energy portfolio increased by 5.9% for the first half of 2023 compared with the first half of 2022 mainly due to the increase in production in our solar assets in Spain, where solar radiation was higher in the period and to the contribution from the recently consolidated assets and those that have entered into operation recently. Production also increased in our U.S. solar assets in spite of lower solar radiation mainly due to higher availability of Solana's storage system as well as higher solar field availability. On the other hand, production in our wind assets in the U.S. decreased due to lower wind resource in the first half of 2023.

In our efficient natural gas and heat segment availability decreased mostly due to a scheduled major overhaul, which did not impact revenue. In our transmission lines and water segments, where revenue is based on availability, we maintained very high availability levels.

Liquidity and Debt

As of June 30, 2023, cash at Atlantica's corporate level was $72.8 million, compared with $60.8 million as of December 31, 2022. Additionally, as of June 30, 2023, the Company had $393.1 million available under its Revolving Credit Facility and therefore a total corporate liquidity of $465.9 million, compared with $445.9 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, net project debt8 was $4.0 billion, which remained stable compared with $4.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, while net corporate debt9 was $978.4 million, compared with $956.4 million as of December 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, the net corporate debt / CAFD before corporate debt service ratio10 was 3.4x.

Dividend

On August 1, 2023, the Board of Directors of Atlantica approved a dividend of $0.445 per share. This dividend is expected to be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023.

Growth Update

During the second quarter of 2023, Atlantica continued making progress in the assets currently under construction and growing its pipeline of projects under development.

Assets under construction

  • Coso Batteries 1, the standalone battery storage project of 100 MWh co-located with our geothermal asset in California, continued advancing as expected and we are currently negotiating the procurement of batteries.
  • Chile PMGD, the 80 MW portfolio of nine solar PV projects in Chile where we have a 49% equity interest is also advancing towards COD in 2023 and 2024. Revenue for these assets is regulated under the Small Distributed Generation Means Regulation Regime ("PMGD") for projects with a capacity equal or lower than 9 MW which allows to sell electricity at a stabilized price.
  • In Colombia, Atlantica has currently two PV assets under construction, Honda 1 and Honda 2, with a combined capacity of 20 MW and COD expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. Each plant has a 6-year PPA with Enel Colombia and the total investment for both plants is expected to be $11 million.
  • In July 2023, we received authorization to start construction of our ATS Expansion 1 project. The expansion will be part of the existing ATS concession, a 30-year contract with a fixed-price tariff base denominated in U.S. dollars, adjusted annually in accordance with U.S. inflation. The expansion is expected to enter in operation in 2025 with an estimated investment of approximately $30 million. Additionally, we are currently starting the construction of our ATN Expansion 3 project, which comprises a substation and a 2.4-mile transmission line connected to our ATN transmission line serving a mine in Peru. The substation is expected to enter in operation in 2024 and the investment is expected to be approximately $12 million. ATN Expansion 3 and ATS Expansion 1 will be the third and fourth expansion of our existing lines in Peru.

Pipeline

Our current pipeline of assets under development includes as of today approximately 2.0 GW of renewable energy and 5.9 GWh of storage. 25% of our pipeline is at an advanced development stage and 15% is expected to reach ready to build ("RTB") in 2023 or 2024.

"We expect to continue growing our project pipeline across premier development markets with a core-focus on the U.S," said Santiago Seage, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantica. "By walking this solid growth path, we are confident that we can continue delivering accretive growth to our shareholders."

Details of the Results Presentation Conference

Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 8:00 am (New York time).

In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1-646-664-1960 (US), +44 (0) 20-3936-2999 (UK) or +1-613-699-6539 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 242281. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 15 minutes in advance.

The senior management team will also hold meetings with investors on August 23, 2023 at the Seaport 12th Annual Summer Virtual Investor Conference, on September 5, 2023 at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference, and on September 7, 2023 at the CIBC Renewables & Clean Energy Conference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our future financial position and results of operations, our strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, future developments in the markets in which we operate or are seeking to operate or anticipated regulatory changes in the markets in which we operate or intend to operate. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "should" or "will" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions or terminology.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on numerous assumptions. Our actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of events may differ materially from (and be more negative than) those made in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Investors should read the section entitled "Item 3.D-Risk Factors" and the description of our segments and business sectors in the section entitled "Item 4.B. Information on the Company-Business Overview," each in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), for a more complete discussion of the risks and factors that could affect us.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: cash available for distribution ("CAFD") estimates; net corporate leverage based on CAFD estimates; the use of non-GAAP measures as a useful predicting tool for investors; our growth and assets under construction, including the estimated investment and expected COD; our pipeline and expectation to continue growing our project pipeline; and various other factors, including those factors discussed under "Item 3.D-Risk Factors" and "Item 5.A-Operating Results" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC.

The CAFD guidance used in this presentation was estimated as of March 1, 2023. This estimate is based on assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date Atlantica published its 2022 Financial Results. We disclaim any current intention to update such guidance, except as required by law.

Non-GAAPFinancialMeasures

This press release also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share. Non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by IASB and should not be considered alternatives to operating profit or profit for the period or net cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB or any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. Please refer to the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Also, please refer to the following paragraphs in this section for an explanation of the reasons why management believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures (including CAFD, CAFD per share and Adjusted EBITDA) in this press release provides useful information to investors.

We present non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that they and other similar measures are widely used by certain investors, securities analysts and other interested parties as supplemental measures of performance and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures employed by other companies and may have limitations as analytical tools. These measures may not be fit for isolated consideration or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are not measurements of our performance or liquidity under IFRS as issued by the IASB. Thus, they should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, profit for the period, any other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, any other generally accepted accounting principles or as alternatives to cash flow from operating, investing or financing activities. Some of the limitations of these non-GAAP measures are:

  • they do not reflect our cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • they may not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary, to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often need to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share do not reflect any cash requirements that would be required for such replacements;
  • some of the exceptional items that we eliminate in calculating Adjusted EBITDA reflect cash payments that were made, or will be made in the future; and
  • the fact that other companies in our industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share differently than we do, which limits their usefulness as comparative measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as profit/(loss) for the period attributable to the Company, after previously adding back loss/(profit) attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax, financial expense (net), depreciation, amortization and impairment charges of entities included in the consolidated financial statements and including depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates (pro rata of our equity ownership). CAFD is calculated as cash distributions received by the Company from its subsidiaries minus cash expenses of the Company, including debt service and general and administrative expenses. CAFD per share is calculated as CAFD divided by the weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares of the Company during the period (116,146,766 for the six-months ended on June 30, 2023, and 113,541,409 for June 30, 2022).

Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods. Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Our management believes CAFD and CAFD per share are relevant supplemental measurements of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash returns to investors and are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of our ability to make quarterly distributions. In addition, CAFD and CAFD per share are used by our management team for determining future acquisitions and managing our growth. Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share are widely used by other companies in the same industry.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA, CAFD and CAFD per share as measures of operating performance to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis moving forward. They also readily view operating trends as a measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations, for evaluating actual results against such expectations, and for communicating with our board of directors, shareholders, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial performance.

In our discussion of operating results, we have included foreign exchange impacts in our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by providing constant currency growth. The constant currency presentation is not a measure recognized under IFRS and excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations. We calculate constant currency amounts by converting our current period local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA using the prior period foreign currency average exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our prior period reported results. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by others and, accordingly, the constant currency presentation is not meant to substitute for recorded amounts presented in conformity with IFRS as issued by the IASB nor should such amounts be considered in isolation.

Information presented as the pro-rata share of our unconsolidated affiliates reflects our proportionate ownership of each asset in our property portfolio that we do not consolidate and has been calculated by multiplying our unconsolidated affiliates' financial statement line items by our percentage ownership thereto. Note 7 to our consolidated financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 includes a description of our unconsolidated affiliates and our pro rata share thereof. We do not control the unconsolidated affiliates. Multiplying our unconsolidated affiliates' financial statement line items by our percentage ownership may not accurately represent the legal and economic implications of holding a non-controlling interest in an unconsolidated affiliate. We include pro-rata share of depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates because we believe it assists investors in estimating the effect of such items in the profit/(loss) of associates carried under the equity method (which is included in the calculation of our Adjusted EBITDA) based on our economic interest in such unconsolidated affiliates. Each unconsolidated affiliate may report a specific line item in its financial statements in a different manner. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate their proportionate interest in unconsolidated affiliates differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of such information as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the information presented as the pro-rata share of our unconsolidated affiliates should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our or such unconsolidated affiliates' financial statements as reported under applicable accounting principles.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue$312,110$307,832$554,619$555,284
Other operating income 17,859 16,663 40,479 36,036
Employee benefit expenses (25,695) (20,642) (49,535) (40,111)
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges (103,328) (116,884) (207,118) (217,809)
Other operating expenses (82,406) (91,163) (161,287) (179,096)
Operating profit$118,540$95,806$177,158$154,304
Financial income 2,593 628 10,590 3,199
Financial expense (78,093) (80,951) (162,945) (164,183)
Net exchange differences (1,794) 4,264 (89) 7,337
Other financial income/(expense), net (1,659) 747 (6,943) (2,131)
Financial expense, net$(78,953)$(75,312)$(159,387)$(155,779)
Share of profit of entities carried under the equity method 4,665 10,102 10,852 18,323
Profit before income tax$44,252$30,596$28,623$16,848
Income tax (7,488) (9,956) 2,168 (6,050)
Profit for the period$36,764$20,640$30,791$10,798
(Profit) attributable to non-controlling interests (1,113) (4,528) (6,130) (6,728)
Profit for the period attributable to the Company$35,651$16,112$24,661$4,070
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands) 116,153 114,333 116,147 113,541
Weighted average number of ordinary shares diluted (thousands) 119,722 118,693 119,715 117,902
Basic earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share)$0.31$0.14$0.21$0.04
Diluted earnings per share (U.S. dollar per share)$0.31$0.14$0.21$0.04

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

AssetsAs of June 30,
2023		 As of December 31, 2022
Non-current assets
Contracted concessional assets, PP&E and other intangible assets$ 7,322,801 $ 7,483,259
Investments carried under the equity method255,547 260,031
Other financial assets180,972 176,237
Deferred tax assets157,299 149,656
Total non-current assets$ 7,916,619 $8,069,183
Current assets
Inventories$ 39,708 $ 34,511
Trade and other receivables278,372 200,334
Other financial assets176,042 195,893
Cash and cash equivalents486,844 600,990
Total current assets$ 980,966 $ 1,031,728
Total assets$ 8,897,585 $ 9,100,911
Equity and liabilities
Share capital$ 11,615 $ 11,606
Share premium736,594 986,594
Capital reserves961,575 814,951
Other reserves339,884 345,567
Accumulated currency translation differences(148,727) (161,307)
Accumulated deficit(371,665) (397,540)
Non-controlling interest178,485 189,176
Total equity$ 1,707,761 $ 1,789,047
Non-current liabilities
Long-term corporate debt$ 1,019,078 $ 1,000,503
Long-term project debt4,120,405 4,226,518
Grants and other liabilities1,225,146 1,252,513
Derivative liabilities12,772 16,847
Deferred tax liabilities279,928 296,481
Total non-current liabilities$ 6,657,329 $ 6,792,862
Current liabilities
Short-term corporate debt$ 32,115 $ 16,697
Short-term project debt317,856 326,534
Trade payables and other current liabilities149,165 140,230
Income and other tax payables33,359 35,541
Total current liabilities$ 532,495 $ 519,002
Total equity and liabilities$ 8,897,585 $ 9,100,911

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Profit for the period$ 36,764 $ 20,640 $ 30,791 $ 10,798
Financial expense and non-monetary adjustments181,937 202,155 353,058 384,905
Profit for the period adjusted by financial expense and non-monetary adjustments$ 218,701 $ 222,795 $ 383,849 $ 395,703
Changes in working capital(13,071) 16,731 (106,334) (2,316)
Net interest and income tax paid(108,666) (112,705) (138,845) (129,251)
Net cash provided byoperating activities$ 96,964 $ 126,821 $ 138,670 $ 264,136
Acquisitions of subsidiaries and entities under the equity method(12,698) (2,963) (15,194) (41,972)
Investments in operating concessional assets(12,041) (5,846) (19,671) (10,288)
Investments in assets under development or construction(6,742) (18,476) (13,761) (22,076)
Distributions from entities under the equity method3,063 11,921 15,464 43,791
Other non-current assets/liabilities11,222 (882) 16,835 (186)
Net cash used in investing activities$ (17,196) $ (16,246) $ (16,327) $(30,731)
Net cash used in financing activities$ (193,353) $ (158,597) $ (235,488) $ (167,399)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents$ (113,585) $ (48,021) $ (113,145) $66,006
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period602,856 737,465 600,990 622,689
Translation differences in cash or cash equivalent(2,427) (21,197) (1,001) (20,448)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period$ 486,844 $ 668,247 $ 486,844 $ 668,247

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA toNet cash provided by operating activities

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash provided by operating activities$ 96,964 $ 126,821 $ 138,670 $ 264,136
Net interest and income tax paid108,666 112,705 138,845 129,251
Changes in working capital13,071 (16,731) 106,334 2,316
Non-monetary items2,384 (10,940) 1,735 (21,353)
Atlantica's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates and other8,539 16,823 18,244 27,955
Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,624 $ 228,678 $ 403,828 $ 402,305

Reconciliation of CAFD to CAFD per share

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)For the three-month period ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
CAFD (in thousands of U.S. dollars)$ 63,525 $ 62,941 $ 124,574 $ 117,348
Weighted average number of shares (basic) for the period (in thousands)116,153 114,333 116,147 113,541
CAFD per share (in U.S. dollars)$ 0.5469 $ 0.5505 $ 1.0726 $ 1.0335

Reconciliation of Cash Available For Distribution and Adjusted EBITDA to Profitfor the period attributable to the Company

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)For the three-monthperiod ended June 30, For the six-month period ended June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Profit for the period attributable to the Company$ 35,651 $ 16,112 $ 24,661 $ 4,070
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest1,113 4,528 6,130 6,728
Income tax7,488 9,956 (2,168) 6,050
Depreciation and amortization, financial expense and income tax expense of unconsolidated affiliates (pro rata of our equity ownership)3,091 5,886 8,700 11,869
Financial expense, net78,953 75,312 159,387 155,779
Depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges103,328 116,884 207,118 217,809
Adjusted EBITDA $ 229,624 $ 228,678 $ 403,828 $ 402,305
Atlantica's pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated affiliates(7,755) (15,988) (19,551) (30,190)
Non-monetary items(2,384) 10,940 (1,735) 21,353
Accounting provision for electricity market prices in Spain(4,460) 10,585 (5,612) 17,726
Difference between billings and revenue in assets accounted for as concessional financial assets16,695 15,050 33,136 33,219
Income from cash grants in the US(14,619) (14,695) (29,258) (29,592)
Maintenance Capex(12,041) (3,614) (19,671) (6,458)
Dividends from equity method investments3,063 11,921 15,464 43,791
Net interest and income tax paid(108,666) (112,705) (138,845) (129,251)
Changes in other assets and liabilities(8,295) 6,415 (101,275) 825
Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts1111,418 8,020 21,238 19,825
Change in non-restricted cash at project level1173,659 51,501 116,773 (51,615)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests(11,180) (9,800) (17,191) (16,021)
Debt principal repayments(103,918) (112,427) (134,461) (137,216)
Cash Available For Distribution$ 63,525 $ 62,941 $ 124,574 $ 117,348

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA).

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E ir@atlantica.com

Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E ir@atlantica.com

T +44 20 3499 0465

1 Compared with the first half of 2022 on a constant currency basis.
2 Compared to the first half of 2022, excluding $4.1 million from the sale of part of our equity interest in our development company in Colombia to a partner in the first quarter of 2023.

3 CAFD per share is calculated by dividing CAFD for the period by the weighted average number of shares for the period.

4 Represents total installed capacity in assets owned or consolidated for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, regardless of our percentage of ownership in each of the assets except for Vento II for which we have included our 49% interest.
5 Includes 49% of Vento II wind portfolio production since its acquisition. Includes curtailment in wind assets for which we receive compensation.
6 Includes 43 MW corresponding to our 30% share in Monterrey and 55MWt corresponding to thermal capacity from Calgary District Heating.

7 GWh produced includes 30% share of the production from Monterrey.
8 Net project debt is calculated as long-term project debt plus short-term project debt minus cash and cash equivalents at the consolidated project level.
9 Net corporate debt is calculated as long-term corporate debt plus short-term corporate debt minus cash and cash equivalents at Atlantica's corporate level.
10 Net corporate leverage is calculated as net corporate debt divided by midpoint 2023 CAFD guidance before corporate debt service. CAFD before corporate debt service is calculated as CAFD plus corporate debt interest paid by Atlantica.
11 "Deposits into/ withdrawals from restricted accounts" and "Change in non-restricted cash at project level" are calculated on a constant currency basis to reflect actual cash movements isolated from the impact of variations generated by foreign exchange changes during the period.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.