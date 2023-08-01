

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.33 billion, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $9.91 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Pfizer Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.84 billion or $0.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 54.1% to $12.73 billion from $27.74 billion last year.



Pfizer Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.33 Bln. vs. $9.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q2): $12.73 Bln vs. $27.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $67 to $70 Bln



