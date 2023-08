Wood Group (John) Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI:549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Director declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company notes the announcement by Softcat plc that Jacqui Ferguson, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of the Company, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Softcat plc with effect from 1 January 2024.

Notification authorised by:

Martin J McIntyre

Company Secretary