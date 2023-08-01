

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Merck & Co Inc. (MRK):



Earnings: -$5.975 billion in Q2 vs. $3.944 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.35 in Q2 vs. $1.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Merck & Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.220 billion or -$2.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$1.97 per share Revenue: $15.035 billion in Q2 vs. $14.593 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05 Full year revenue guidance: $58.6 to $59.6 Bln



