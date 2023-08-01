Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
01.08.23
13:53 Uhr
15,265 Euro
-0,095
-0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2023 | 13:22
ABN AMRO Bank cancels repurchased shares

Today, ABN AMRO cancelled 31,946,537 ordinary shares following completion of the EUR 500 million share buyback programme on 11 April 2023.

The decision by the Executive Board to cancel these ordinary shares is in line with the intention to reduce capital as stated in the announcement of the share buyback programme on 8 February 2023.

The cancellation brings the total number of outstanding ordinary shares in ABN AMRO's share capital to 865,575,379, with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 each. The total number of outstanding depository receipts amounts to 433,653,301.

Attachment

  • 20230801 ABN AMRO Bank cancels repurchased shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca25f5b7-baad-45d7-8394-dcc404272332)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
