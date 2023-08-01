Opportunistic Fund ensures the company remains active in collecting fundamentally-sound assets for investors in the space

Eagle, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Cedar Creek Capital, led by CEO AJ Osborne, unveils their second $25M opportunistic fund to serve current clients at the highest level with new market assets while presenting developments offered to new and seasoned self-storage investors alike. The fund is seeking accredited investors in 2023.

Cedar Creek, a long-standing participant in the self-storage industry since 2004, has had the opportunity to observe the performance of this asset class across two economic cycles. With a vast portfolio spanning eight states and comprising over 2.5 million net rentable square feet, Cedar Creek has established itself as an amalgamation of investment and property support services, catering to the needs of self-storage property owners and investors alike.

The firm boasts a "universally-integrated" approach, a term coined by Osborne himself, to help explain they are more than vertically integrated, having founded and co-founded advanced technologies, property management software, co-op, real estate mastermind communities, and the hosting of a self-storage podcast, all to educate and support the wider industry.

Those seeking more information about the recently-launched opportunistic fund are encouraged to visit https://www.cedarcreekwealth.com/contact.

About AJ Osborne and Cedar Creek Capital

AJ Osborne, CEO of Cedar Creek Capital, is a figure in the self-storage industry with 46.7K followers on Instagram. He holds the distinction of having authored an Amazon best seller in the Commerce division, as well as hosting a self-storage podcast, Saving Capitalism. Osborne has been a featured guest on real estate podcasts such as Bigger Pockets and has emerged as a source for self-storage investment advice on social media platforms, including YouTube. Accredited investors seeking further information can visit: https://www.cedarcreekwealth.com/.

Name: AJ Osborne

Email: contact@cedarcw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165517