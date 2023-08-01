The "Latvia:CBD and Cannabis Regulations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed overview of Latvia's regulatory framework for CBD and cannabis, as well as other minor cannabinoids, covering all policy areas from cultivation and extracts to finished products and import/export.

Cannabis is listed as a narcotic under Schedule I of the Law on Procedures for Legal Trade in Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances and Medicines (Narcotics Act).

This includes cannabis resin, oil, extracts and tinctures of cannabis as well as leaves. The list of controlled substances is included in Law on the procedure for entry into force and application of the Criminal Code.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Outlook

Hemp plant

Extracts and synthetics

Finished products containing CBD and extracts

Import and export requirements

Minor cannabinoids

Medical cannabis

Recreational cannabis

Relevant laws

Relevant bodies

