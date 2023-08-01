Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
01.08.23
10:36 Uhr
6,000 Euro
-0,120
-1,96 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RENEWI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENEWI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9706,14014:06
6,0006,13013:45
Dow Jones News
01.08.2023 | 13:31
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights 
01-Aug-2023 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 31 July 
2023 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,255,720 ordinary GBP1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury 
shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc. 
 
About Renewi plc 
 
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than 
disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the 
creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to 
creating a cleaner, greener world. 
 
Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an 
industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This 
is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin 
resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2. 
 
Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, 
plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating 
sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader 
in advanced recycling. 
 
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  261612 
EQS News ID:  1693181 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

