Romania is resuming the development of the Tarnita Lapustesti pumped hydro storage project, with a planned capacity of 500 MW to 1 GW. It will be the first installation of its kind in the country.The Romanian Ministry of Energy said this week that state-owned energy company Societatea de Administrare Participa?iilor în Energie S.A. (SAPE SA) is currently conducting a feasibility study to resume the development of the Tarnita Lapustesti pumped hydropower project on the Some?ul Cald River in Cluj County, northern Romania. The government said the storage project will be the country's first pumped ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...