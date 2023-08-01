Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
01.08.23
12:16 Uhr
4,330 Euro
+0,075
+1,76 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
01.08.2023 | 13:37
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
01-Aug-2023 / 12:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
 
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc 
announces that: 
As of 1 August 2023, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 223,445,514 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR 
0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of 
voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 223,445,514. 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the 
Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. 
 
ENDs 
 
 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
Sean McKeon, Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance 
T: +353 1 206 9400 
E:smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,233 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the year ended 31 December 2022, Dalata reported revenue of EUR558.3 million and a profit after tax of EUR96.7 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  261643 
EQS News ID:  1693257 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693257&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 07:05 ET (11:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
