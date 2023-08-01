nCino, Inc.: SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, Builds Integration with Finastra's MortgagebotLOS

API integration connects SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, mobile-first homeownership solution with MortgagebotLOS to simplify U.S. home lending

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 01, 2023), an nCinoMortgagebotLOS, a cloud-based loan origination system for digital mortgage lending. The native integration - available to independent mortgage banks, credit unions and depository banks - streamlines home financing for consumers and the financial institutions that serve them.

The bi-directional integration enables homebuyers to enjoy the modern convenience of submitting a mortgage application via their phones or internet-connected device of choice. Real-time data syncing between the two systems supports automated mortgage loan milestone updates to prompt homebuyers to take next steps and keep their real estate agents in the loop about loan status. The integration also makes it easy for mortgage applicants to scan and securely upload documents via the borrower mobile app while optimizing loan production by electronically routing those files directly into MortgagebotLOS.

"Developing a bi-directional integration with MortgagebotLOS provides greater convenience, efficiency and a more enjoyable usability for homebuyers and lenders alike," said Ben Miller, CEO of SimpleNexus, an nCino Company. "It makes it easier for financial institutions to support strong customer relationships with a from-anywhere, digital mortgage application portal that keeps them informed at every step. This digital loan experience delivers the operational efficiencies lenders need to maintain margins and a competitive edge."

"This integration enables financial institutions to optimize their use of both platforms while providing borrowers with a seamless and supportive mortgage application process," said Mary Kay Theriault, director of product management at Finastra. "Our goal is to equip lenders with the tools they need to stay ahead in any mortgage market."

"The enhanced functionality of this native integration helps our borrowers navigate the home buying process with greater ease while supporting our loan originators and processing teams with efficiency-driving technology that reduces manual and redundant tasks," said Gary Hall, vice president and mortgage sales manager at Michigan-based ChoiceOne Bank. "We are dedicated to embracing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of today's homebuyers, and we are proud to begin reaping the customer experience and operational benefits of the integration as one of the first banks to adopt it."

"At Flanagan State Bank, customer relationships come first," said Doug Carls, senior vice president of residential lending at Illinois-based Flanagan State Bank. "This integration supports our commitment to providing personalized, technology-driven solutions to our valued customers during one of their most important financial and personal milestones: buying a home."

Those interested in learning more about SimpleNexus, an nCino Company, can view a complete list of integrations or request a demo .

About SimpleNexus

SimpleNexus, an nCinoor follow @SimpleNexus.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking.

