Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Emily Poh Joins Sompo International as Head of Professional Lines Insurance, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Emily Poh as Head of Professional Lines Insurance, Asia Pacific. She will be based in Singapore and report to Paul O'Neill, President of Commercial Lines, Insurance, Asia Pacific (APAC).



"While we have well-established personal lines and reinsurance businesses in the region, we are committed to hiring top talent as we expand our commercial lines product offerings and relationships throughout APAC," Mr. O'Neill commented.

"Emily is a highly-skilled professional lines executive with a proven track record of delivering solutions that are the foundation for lasting partnerships, and I am pleased to welcome her to the Commercial Lines APAC team at such a pivotal time in our growth," said Mr. O'Neill.

With nearly two decades of industry experience in APAC, Emily joins Sompo International from Berkshire Hathaway Specialty, where she was Head of Executive and Professional Lines, Singapore, responsible for managing profitable professional lines portfolios. Before that, she held senior professional and financial lines roles at WTW and AIG in Singapore.

About Sompo International

"Sompo International" refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. ("Sompo Holdings"). With more than 9000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor's on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Sompo International contacts:

Cara Gallagher

EVP, Global Head of Marketing & Communications

Phone: + 1 917 421 4973

Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com

Robyn Fonde

VP, Global Head of Media, PR and Advertising

Phone: +1 914 426 0241

Email: rfonde@sompo-intl.com

Nicola Burgoyne

VP, Marketing & Communications, Global Markets

Phone: +44 (0)7721 669129

Email: nburgoyne@sompo-intl.com