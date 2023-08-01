Landsea Homes Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

Total revenue of $293.2 million

Pretax income of $7.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $27.0 million

Total homes delivered of 539

Net new home orders increased 5% to 565 with an order value of $324.4 million

Quarter-end homes in backlog of 722 for a total of $455.8 million

Repurchased 969,000 shares of common stock for $7.5 million

Book value per share of $16.77



DALLAS, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax net income of $7.5 million, and net income of $4.9 million, or $0.12 per share. Prior year reported pretax net income was $23.2 million with net income of $14.9 million, or $0.34 per share. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.0 million or $0.33 per share. For the prior year period adjusted net income was $30.8 million, or $0.71 per share.

Management Commentary

"Landsea Homes made solid progress on a number of fronts in the second quarter of 2023, generating healthy profits and strong order results while executing on its long-term strategy of continued market expansion", said John Ho, Landsea Homes' Chief Executive Officer. "We recorded net income of $4.9 million for the quarter, or $0.12 per diluted share, largely driven by a new home delivery total that came in well in excess of our stated guidance. We were able to sell and close homes in a more timely manner during the quarter thanks in large part to improvements we've seen with the supply chain and product availability. We are optimistic that we'll see further improvement in the back half of the year."

Mr. Ho continued, "We remain focused on scaling our operations in high-growth markets to achieve better economies of scale. To that end, we announced the closing of a $250.0 million private placement notes offering last month, which will provide us with the necessary capital to fuel the next phase of our company's growth. We have made great strides in establishing a significant presence in our markets through both acquisitions and organic growth, and we look forward to building on that success in the near future."

Mr. Ho concluded, "We believe that housing industry fundamentals continue to favor the new home market due to a lack of existing home inventory, and that Landsea is well positioned to capitalize on this dynamic. We have strategically expanded into some of the best and fastest growing MSAs in the country with great long-term demand outlooks. In addition, our High-Performance Home series is designed to stand out from the competition and appeal to today's entry level and first move-up buyer. As a result, I remain confident in our company's prospects for the remainder of the year and beyond."

Operating Results

Total revenue was $293.2 million in the second quarter, down 20.5% compared to the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by a 5.8% decrease in homes closed and a 11.7% decrease in average sales price.

New homes delivered totaled 539 homes at an average sales price of $541,000 compared to 572 homes delivered at an average sales price of $613,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net new home orders were 565 homes with a dollar value of $324.4 million, an average sales price of $574,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community. This compares to 538 homes with a dollar value of $322.5 million, an average sales price of $599,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. Strong demand continued throughout the quarter and into July. As a percentage of gross orders, cancellations equaled 11.0% as compared to 15.9% in the prior quarter and 11.1% a year ago.

Total homes in backlog were 722 homes with a dollar value of $455.8 million and an average sales price of $631,000 at June 30, 2023. This compares to 1,571 homes with a dollar value of $902.1 million and an average sales price of $574,000 at June 30, 2022.

Total lots owned or controlled at June 30, 2023, was 11,008 compared to 13,017 at June 30, 2022. We continue to leverage our asset-light strategy, controlling 54.4% of our lots at the end of the second quarter of 2023.

Home sales gross margin was 17.4% compared to 21.3% in the prior year period. Excluding a $4.7 million inventory impairment, our home sales gross margin was 19.0%. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) was 23.5% compared to 29.1% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributed to the increase in sales discounts and incentives.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $4.9 million compared to $14.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.0 million compared to $30.8 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis was $0.12 compared to $0.34 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis was $0.33 compared to $0.71 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $27.0 million compared to $56.6 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $261.1 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $76.1 million and $185.0 million in availability under the Company's $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $482.7 million compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes' ratio of debt to capital was 40.4% at June 30, 2023 and the Company's net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 34.0% at June 30, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Third quarter 2023

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 400 to 475

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $535,000 to $545,000

Home sales gross margin of approximately 19%



Full year 2023

New home deliveries anticipated to be in the range of 1,900 to 2,100

Delivery ASPs expected to be in the range of $550,000 to $560,000

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss its second quarter 2023 results.

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through the same time on August 15, 2023.

Replay Details:

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13740019



About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live - in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as "may," "can," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "look" or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to the future financial performance of Landsea Homes; changes in the market for Landsea Homes' products and services; and other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

the cyclical nature of our industry and the possibility that adverse changes in general and local economic conditions could reduce the demand for homes;

our ability to develop communities successfully and in a timely manner;

changes in the terms and availability of mortgage financing, interest rates, federal lending programs, and tax laws, affecting the demand for and the ability of our homebuyers to complete the purchase of a home;

our geographic concentration, which could materially and adversely affect us if the homebuilding industry in our current markets should experience a decline;

the potential for adverse weather and geological conditions to increase costs, cause project delays or reduce consumer demand for housing;

our ability to promptly sell one or more properties for reasonable prices in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions, and the risk that we may be forced to hold non-income producing properties for extended periods of time;

our reliance on third-party skilled labor, suppliers and long supply chains;

the dependence of our long-term sustainability and growth upon our ability to acquire lots that are either developed or have the approvals necessary for us to develop them; and

the other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes' SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.



Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Mackintosh

Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC

drew@mackintoshir.com

310-924-9036

Media Contact:

Annie Noebel

Cornerstone Communications

anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com

949-449-2527

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,186 $ 123,634 Cash held in escrow 1,904 17,101 Real estate inventories 1,125,109 1,093,369 Due from affiliates 4,110 3,744 Goodwill 68,639 68,639 Other assets 132,623 134,009 Total assets $ 1,406,571 $ 1,440,496 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,899 $ 74,445 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 138,446 149,426 Due to affiliates 884 884 Notes and other debts payable, net 482,736 505,422 Total liabilities 694,965 730,177 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,378,576 issued and 39,183,181 outstanding as of June 30, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 490,741 497,598 Retained earnings 166,513 158,348 Total stockholders' equity 657,258 655,950 Noncontrolling interests 54,348 54,369 Total equity 711,606 710,319 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,406,571 $ 1,440,496

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 291,512 $ 350,807 $ 532,137 $ 648,773 Lot sales and other 1,732 17,872 2,847 36,133 Total revenues 293,244 368,679 534,984 684,906 Cost of sales Home sales 240,835 276,156 437,889 511,858 Lot sales and other 1,748 14,438 2,461 29,809 Total cost of sales 242,583 290,594 440,350 541,667 Gross margin Home sales 50,677 74,651 94,248 136,915 Lot sales and other (16 ) 3,434 386 6,324 Total gross margin 50,661 78,085 94,634 143,239 Sales and marketing expenses 18,334 24,155 34,742 43,303 General and administrative expenses 25,980 27,037 48,760 49,623 Total operating expenses 44,314 51,192 83,502 92,926 Income from operations 6,347 26,893 11,132 50,313 Other income (loss), net 1,159 (1,907 ) 2,114 (1,644 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability - (1,760 ) - (7,315 ) Pretax income 7,506 23,226 13,246 41,354 Provision for income taxes 1,640 8,372 3,257 13,439 Net income 5,866 14,854 9,989 27,915 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 919 (81 ) 1,824 (85 ) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 4,947 $ 14,935 $ 8,165 $ 28,000 Income per share: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 0.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 39,891,982 43,081,762 39,944,549 44,208,307 Diluted 39,971,731 43,200,467 40,059,731 44,383,407





Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 160 $ 70,590 $ 441 154 $ 69,176 $ 449 4 % 2 % (2 )% California 115 99,516 865 133 107,687 810 (14)% (8 )% 7 % Florida 264 121,406 460 252 109,084 433 5 % 11 % 6 % Metro New York - - N/A 28 59,926 2,140 N/A N/A N/A Texas - - N/A 5 4,934 987 N/A N/A N/A Total 539 $ 291,512 $ 541 572 $ 350,807 $ 613 (6)% (17 )% (12 )%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 330 $ 143,124 $ 434 297 $ 131,191 $ 442 11 % 9 % (2 )% California 200 166,774 834 261 223,239 855 (23 )% (25 )% (2 )% Florida 476 216,396 455 523 215,625 412 (9 )% - % 10 % Metro New York 1 1,649 1,649 32 67,626 2,113 (97 )% (98 )% (22 )% Texas 4 4,194 1,049 11 11,092 1,008 (64 )% (62 )% 4 % Total 1,011 $ 532,137 $ 526 1,124 $ 648,773 $ 577 (10 )% (18 )% (9 )%





Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 186 $ 79,263 $ 426 3.6 133 $ 64,962 $ 488 3.4 40 % 22 % (13 %) 6 % California 216 181,466 840 5.9 115 112,070 975 3.5 88 % 62 % (14 %) 69 % Florida 163 63,686 391 1.9 287 139,692 487 3.6 (43 )% (54 )% (20 %) (47 )% Metro New York(1) - - N/A - - 2,874 N/A - N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas - - N/A - 3 2,914 971 0.5 N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 565 324,415 $ 574 3.3 538 322,512 $ 599 3.3 5 % 1 % (4 )% - %

(1) During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Metro New York segment had one cancellation and one sale.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate Homes Dollar

Value ASP Monthly

Absorption

Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 338 $ 142,008 $ 420 3.4 272 $ 139,023 $ 511 3.9 24 % 2 % (18 )% (13 )% California 380 317,693 836 5.3 289 274,245 949 4.3 31 % 16 % (12 )% 23 % Florida 341 143,024 419 2.0 594 279,056 470 3.6 (43 )% (49 )% (11 )% (44 )% Metro New York - - N/A - 13 37,190 2,861 2.2 N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 4 4,194 1,049 1.3 7 7,096 1,014 0.5 (43 )% (41 )% 3 % 160 % Total 1,063 $ 606,919 $ 571 3.1 1,175 $ 736,610 $ 627 3.6 (10 )% (18 )% (9 )% (14 )%





Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Arizona 17.0 13.0 31 % 16.5 11.5 43 % California 12.3 11.0 12 % 12.0 11.3 6 % Florida 28.0 26.7 5 % 28.8 27.7 4 % Metro New York - 1.0 (100 )% - 1.0 (100 )% Texas - 2.0 (100 )% 0.5 2.5 (80 )% Total 57.3 53.7 7 % 57.8 54.0 7 %





Backlog

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP Homes Dollar

Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 113 $ 48,871 $ 432 397 $ 189,064 $ 476 (72 )% (74 )% (9 )% California 259 229,365 886 284 277,382 977 (9 )% (17 )% (9 )% Florida 350 177,525 507 876 407,066 465 (60 )% (56 )% 9 % Metro New York - - N/A 6 20,251 3,375 N/A N/A N/A Texas - - N/A 8 8,352 1,044 N/A N/A N/A Total 722 $ 455,761 $ 631 1,571 $ 902,115 $ 574 (54 )% (49 )% 10 %





Lots Owned or Controlled

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Lots

Owned Lots

Controlled Total Lots

Owned Lots

Controlled Total % Change Arizona 2,040 1,389 3,429 2,362 2,285 4,647 (26 )% California 574 1,708 2,282 684 2,078 2,762 (17 )% Florida 2,366 1,687 4,053 1,690 2,954 4,644 (13 )% Metro New York 2 - 2 18 - 18 (89 )% Texas 38 1,204 1,242 28 918 946 31 % Total 5,020 5,988 11,008 4,782 8,235 13,017 (15 )%





Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 291,512 100.0 % $ 350,807 100.0 % Cost of home sales 240,835 82.6 % 276,156 78.7 % Home sales gross margin 50,677 17.4 % 74,651 21.3 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 7,276 2.5 % 14,704 4.2 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 1.6 % - - % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 62,653 21.5 % 89,355 25.5 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 5,710 2.0 % 12,812 3.7 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 68,363 23.5 % $ 102,167 29.1 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 % 2022 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 532,137 100.0 % $ 648,773 100.0 % Cost of home sales 437,889 82.3 % 511,858 78.9 % Home sales gross margin 94,248 17.7 % 136,915 21.1 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 11,818 2.2 % 21,086 3.3 % Add: Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 0.9 % - - % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and real estate inventories impairment 110,766 20.8 % 158,001 24.4 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 10,195 1.9 % 30,550 4.7 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, real estate inventories impairment, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 120,961 22.7 % $ 188,551 29.1 %





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) write-off of deferred offering costs, (ix) abandoned projects costs, (x) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (xi) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 5,866 $ 14,854 Provision for income taxes 1,640 8,372 Interest in cost of sales 7,319 14,737 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures - 35 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,139 1,440 EBITDA 15,964 39,438 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 - Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 5,710 12,812 Transaction costs 18 257 Write-off of offering costs 436 - Abandoned project costs 197 - Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved - (105 ) Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness - 2,476 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability - 1,760 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,025 $ 56,638

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 9,989 $ 27,915 Provision for income taxes 3,257 13,439 Interest in cost of sales 11,872 21,126 Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures - 70 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,557 3,063 EBITDA 27,675 65,613 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 - Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 10,195 30,550 Transaction costs 33 1,205 Write-off of offering costs 436 - Abandoned project costs 312 - Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved - (139 ) Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness - 2,496 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability - 7,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,351 $ 107,040





Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income attributable to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, inventory impairment, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 4,947 $ 14,935 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 - Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 545 1,600 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures - (70 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 5,710 12,812 Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness - 2,476 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability - 1,760 Total adjustments 10,955 18,578 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 8,075 16,566 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,022 $ 31,501 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 4,947 $ 14,935 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares - (339 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 4,947 $ 14,596 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,022 $ 31,501 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares - (715 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13,022 $ 30,786 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.34 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 39,891,982 43,081,762 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 39,971,731 43,200,467

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,165 $ 28,000 Real estate inventories impairment 4,700 - Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,263 3,117 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures - (69 ) Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 10,195 30,550 Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness - 2,496 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability - 7,315 Total adjustments 16,158 43,409 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 11,910 36,272 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 20,075 $ 64,272 Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 8,165 $ 28,000 Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares - (619 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 8,165 $ 27,381 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 20,075 $ 64,272 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares - (1,420 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 20,075 $ 62,852 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.62 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.50 $ 1.42 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 1.42 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 39,944,549 44,208,307 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 40,059,731 44,383,407

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.





Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.