DT Midstream, Inc.: DT Midstream Reports Strong Second Quarter 2023 Results; Announces New Ohio Utica Investment

DETROIT, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: DTM) today announced second quarter 2023 reported net income of $91 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. For the second quarter of 2023, operating earnings were $91 million, or $0.93 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $224 million.



Reconciliations of operating earnings and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measures) to reported net income are included at the end of this news release.

The company also announced that the DT Midstream Board of Directors declared a $0.69 per share dividend on its common stock payable October 15, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business September 18, 2023.

"We had another strong quarter, and the business continues to perform in-line with our full-year plan," said David Slater, President and CEO. "We continue to make great progress advancing organic opportunities across our traditional and energy transition business platforms."

Slater noted the following accomplishments:

Reached a final investment decision on a new greenfield investment opportunity in the Ohio Utica

Filed a Class V characterization well permit application for our carbon capture and sequestration project in Louisiana

Published our annual Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting our progress on ESG initiatives



"Our second quarter financial results give us confidence in meeting our financial goals," said Jeff Jewell, Executive Vice President and CFO. "We are in a strong position to achieve our goals in 2023 and beyond."

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines, storage and gathering systems, compression, treatment and surface facilities. The company transports clean natural gas for utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Canada. The Detroit-based company offers a comprehensive, wellhead-to-market array of services, including natural gas transportation, storage and gathering. DT Midstream is transitioning towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including a plan of achieving 30% of its carbon emissions reduction by 2030. For more information, please visit the DT Midstream website at www.dtmidstream.com.

Why DT Midstream Uses Operating Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

Use of Operating Earnings Information - Operating Earnings exclude non-recurring items, certain mark-to-market adjustments and discontinued operations. DT Midstream management believes that Operating Earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company's earnings from ongoing operations and uses Operating Earnings as the primary performance measurement for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, DT Midstream uses Operating Earnings to measure performance against budget and to report to the Board of Directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income attributable to DT Midstream before expenses for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and loss from financing activities, further adjusted to include the proportional share of net income from equity method investees (excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and to exclude certain items the company considers non-routine. DT Midstream believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to the company and external users of DT Midstream's financial statements in understanding operating results and the ongoing performance of the underlying business because it allows management and investors to have a better understanding of actual operating performance unaffected by the impact of interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-routine charges noted in the table below. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the midstream industry to evaluate a company's operating performance without regard to items excluded from the calculation of such measure, which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors. DT Midstream uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the company's performance by reportable segment and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) is calculated by deducting earnings from equity method investees, depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash interest expense, maintenance capital investment (as defined below), and cash taxes from, and adding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, certain items we consider non-routine and dividends and distributions from equity method investees to, Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream. Maintenance capital investment is defined as the total capital expenditures used to maintain or preserve assets or fulfill contractual obligations that do not generate incremental earnings. We believe DCF is a meaningful performance measurement because it is useful to us and external users of our financial statements in estimating the ability of our assets to generate cash earnings after servicing our debt, paying cash taxes and making maintenance capital investments, which could be used for discretionary purposes such as common stock dividends, retirement of debt or expansion capital expenditures.

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings (millions) Adjustments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 91 $ - $ - $ 91 $ 81 $ - $ - $ 81 Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings Reported

Earnings Pre-tax

Adjustments Income

Taxes(1) Operating

Earnings (millions) Gain on sale $ - $ - $ (17 ) A $ 5 Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 172 $ - $ - $ 172 $ 172 $ (17 ) $ 5 $ 160 (1 ) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments Adjustments Key A Gain on sale of certain assets in the Utica shale region - recorded in Assets (gains) losses and impairments, net

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Reported to Operating Earnings per diluted share(2)(non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 Reported Earnings Pre-tax Adjustments Income Taxes(1) Operating Earnings Reported Earnings Pre-tax Adjustments Income Taxes(1) Operating Earnings (per share) Adjustments $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 0.93 $ - $ - $ 0.93 $ 0.84 $ - $ - $ 0.84 Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Reported Earnings Pre-tax Adjustments Income Taxes(1) Operating Earnings Reported Earnings Pre-tax Adjustments Income Taxes(1) Operating Earnings (per share) Gain on sale $ - $ - $ (0.17 ) A $ 0.04 Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 1.76 $ - $ - $ 1.76 $ 1.77 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.04 $ 1.64 (1 ) Excluding tax related adjustments, the amount of income taxes was calculated based on a combined federal and state income tax rate, considering the applicable jurisdictions of the respective segments and deductibility of specific operating adjustments (2 ) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted, as noted on the Consolidated Statements of Operations Adjustments Key A Gain on sale of certain assets in the Utica shale region - recorded in Assets (gains) losses and impairments, net

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 Consolidated (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 91 $ 81 $ 172 $ 172 Plus: Interest expense 35 38 73 64 Plus: Income tax expense 30 39 69 58 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 44 43 87 84 Plus: Loss from financing activities - - - 13 Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees(1) 67 75 142 100 Plus: Adjustments for non-routine items(2) - - - (17 ) Less: Interest income (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) Less: Earnings from equity method investees (41 ) (50 ) (91 ) (71 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 224 $ 225 $ 449 $ 401 (1 ) Includes share of our equity method investees' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as "EBITDA." A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 (millions) Earnings from equity methods investees $ 41 $ 50 $ 91 $ 71 Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees 20 21 41 24 Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees 6 4 10 5 EBITDA from equity method investees $ 67 $ 75 $ 142 $ 100 (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA calculation excludes certain items we consider non-routine. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, adjustments for non-routine items included a $17 million gain on sale of certain assets in the Utica shale region.

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA

Pipeline Segment (non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 Pipeline (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 64 $ 57 $ 121 $ 100 Plus: Interest expense 13 16 29 26 Plus: Income tax expense 21 28 49 35 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 17 16 33 31 Plus: Loss from financing activities - - - 6 Plus: EBITDA from equity method investees(1) 67 75 142 100 Less: Interest income (1 ) - (1 ) - Less: Earnings from equity method investees (41 ) (50 ) (91 ) (71 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 139 $ 141 $ 280 $ 226 (1 ) Includes share of our equity method investees' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which we refer to as "EBITDA." A reconciliation of earnings from equity method investees to EBITDA from equity method investees follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 (millions) Earnings from equity methods investees $ 41 $ 50 $ 91 $ 71 Plus: Depreciation and amortization attributable to equity method investees 20 21 41 24 Plus: Interest expense attributable to equity method investees 6 $ 4 10 5 EBITDA from equity method investees $ 67 $ 75 $ 142 $ 100

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Adjusted EBITDA

Gathering Segment (non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 Gathering (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 27 $ 24 $ 51 $ 72 Plus: Interest expense 22 22 44 38 Plus: Income tax expense 9 11 20 23 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 27 27 54 53 Plus: Loss from financing activities - - - 7 Plus: Adjustments for non-routine items(1) - - - (17 ) Less: Interest income - - - (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 85 $ 84 $ 169 $ 175 (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA calculation excludes certain items we consider non-routine. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, adjustments for non-routine items included a $17 million gain on sale of certain assets in the Utica shale region.

DT Midstream, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream to Distributable Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 (millions) Net Income Attributable to DT Midstream $ 91 $ 81 $ 172 $ 172 Plus: Interest expense 35 38 73 64 Plus: Income tax expense 30 39 69 58 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 44 43 87 84 Plus: Loss from financing activities - - - 13 Plus: Adjustments for non-routine items(1) (371 ) - (371 ) (17 ) Less: Earnings from equity method investees (41 ) (50 ) (91 ) (71 ) Less: Depreciation and amortization attributable to noncontrolling interests (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Plus: Dividends and distributions from equity method investees 427 82 509 88 Less: Cash interest expense (63 ) (6 ) (69 ) (55 ) Less: Cash taxes (18 ) - (18 ) (7 ) Less: Maintenance capital investment(2) (8 ) (3 ) (11 ) (7 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 125 $ 223 $ 348 $ 321 (1 ) Distributable Cash Flow calculation excludes certain items we consider non-routine. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, adjustments for non-routine items included the $371 million NEXUS financing distribution. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, adjustments for non-routine items included a $17 million gain on sale of certain assets in the Utica shale region. (2 ) Maintenance capital investment is defined as the total capital expenditures used to maintain or preserve assets or fulfill contractual obligations that do not generate incremental earnings.



