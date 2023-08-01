United States Antimony Corp.: U.S. Antimony Announces Appointment of Gary C. Evans as Chairman of Its Board of Directors; John Gustavsen Resigns from Board And Retains His Position as CEO

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC"), (NYSE:UAMY) announced today the decision of John (Gus) Gustavsen on July 28, 2023, to step down from his position as Chairman and a board member for personal reasons. Mr. Gustavsen will remain in his current position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Additionally, the Company announces the appointment of Gary C. Evans, effective July 29, 2023, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Mr. Evans previously served as Lead Director of the Company. He will continue at this time to be deemed "Independent."

United States Antimony Corporation, or USAC, was incorporated in Montana in January 1970 to mine and produce antimony products. In April 1998, the Company began to mine and smelt antimony in Mexico. Bear River Zeolite Company, or BRZ, was incorporated in 2000 as a wholly-owned subsidiary, and it is mining and producing zeolite in southeastern Idaho. In August 2005, USAC formed Antimonio de Mexico, S. A. de C. V. to explore and develop antimony and silver deposits in Mexico. Our principal business is the production and sale of antimony and zeolite products. In May 2012, the Company began trading on the NYSE under the symbol UAMY.

