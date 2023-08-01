Instawork Arrives in Milwaukee in Time for State Fair Rush

The flexible work platform matches a network of more than 26,000 skilled hourly workers with Milwaukee businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Instawork, the leading platform for connecting businesses with a network of more than 4 million skilled workers, announced today the platform's availability in Milwaukee. The platform specializes in connecting businesses with workers based on their unique business needs while providing workers the choice to decide when, where, and how they work best.

With the Wisconsin State Fair arriving in the Milwaukee area this week, surrounding local businesses will need additional workers to handle the uptick in demand due to increased travel to the area.

"As one of the state's biggest annual events arrives in Milwaukee this week, local businesses need access to reliable, skilled hourly workers to efficiently meet the spike in demand," said Kira Caban, Instawork's Head of Strategic Communications. "With the increased foot traffic in the area, businesses leveraging the thousands of available Instawork Pros will be able to quickly meet the needs of their customers and capture the additional revenue."

More than 26,000 people in Milwaukee have already downloaded the Instawork app and are working to staff nearly 200 business locations across the area. The most common roles for Instawork in Milwaukee are food service, general labor for warehouse environments, custodial, and event server. Other positions in the hospitality and warehousing/supply chain industry are also offered. Local workers can easily create a profile, find a shift that matches their skills and interests, and start working in as little as 24 hours.

In Milwaukee, the average hourly pay rate on the Instawork platform is $17.84 per hour, more than double the state's $7.25 per hour minimum wage. That meaningful increase in earnings gives local residents an easier way to make ends meet during a continued period of inflation.

Businesses across the Badger State that rely on Instawork range from nationally-recognized hotels and restaurant groups to some of the area's favorite local hot spots and event venues.

The announcement also follows Instawork's recent $60M Series D funding to accelerate investment in AI-driven capabilities. Fueled by this growth, Instawork is helping staff distribution centers for some of the country's largest retailers as well as the majority of sports stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

In 2022, Instawork was ranked in the top 10% of the country's fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000 and was included in the Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startup list. Instawork was also named the 2022 ACE Award recipient for "Best Innovation," one of the "Best Business Apps" by Business Insider. Those interested in learning more about Instawork should visit www.instawork.com or download the app.

About Instawork

Founded in 2016, Instawork is the leading flexible work app for hourly workers. Its platform connects thousands of businesses with over four million workers, filling a critical role in local economies. Instawork has been featured on CBS News, the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and more. Instawork helps businesses in the food & beverage, hospitality, and warehouse/logistics industries fill temporary and permanent job opportunities in more than 40 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

