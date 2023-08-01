Glide Xpress Announces Grand Opening of State-of-the-Art Car Wash in Springfield, MO

Free Week of Car Washes. Come Celebrate our Grand Opening on August 28 and get our best car wash for free all week long.

SPRINGFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Glide Xpress, a leading provider of express car wash services, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 211 W Battlefield Rd., Springfield, MO 65807. This cutting-edge car wash facility is designed to deliver unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and exceptional cleaning results to the residents and motorists of Springfield.





Glide Xpress Car Wash Opening in Springfield, MO

Glide Xpress takes pride in offering a seamless car wash experience, ensuring customers' vehicles are cleaned quickly and thoroughly without compromising quality. The new Springfield location features the latest in car wash technology, providing a comprehensive range of services that cater to various vehicle types, sizes, and customer preferences.

Highlights of the Glide Xpress car wash experience include:

State-of-the-Art Equipment: Glide Xpress utilizes advanced car wash equipment that is gentle on vehicles yet highly effective in removing dirt, grime, and environmental contaminants. The cutting-edge machinery ensures a thorough and safe cleaning process, protecting the vehicle's finish and maintaining its shine. Speed and Efficiency: With an emphasis on quick service, Glide Xpress aims to get customers in and out in record time. The high-speed washing process, combined with efficient traffic flow and dedicated staff, ensures minimal waiting times and maximum convenience. Unlimited Wash Membership: Glide Xpress offers two wash packages to accommodate various customer needs and budgets. Whether customers require a basic exterior wash or desire a comprehensive cleaning experience with added services like their LuminX Ultra Gloss and Ceramic Coating, there is an option for everyone. Eco-Friendly Practices: At Glide Xpress, environmental sustainability is a top priority. The car wash facility utilizes eco-friendly cleaning solutions and water-conservation technologies to minimize its ecological footprint. By choosing Glide Xpress, customers can enjoy a sparkling clean vehicle while contributing to a greener future. Ride The Glide: Their conveyor belt moving floor will glide your vehicle through the wash. No more trying to align your wheels into a track and feeling the jolt of the chain system move your tires. Having the ability to accept (DRW: Dual Rear Wheels) dually trucks, larger size tires and specialized wheels. Glide's conveyor floor will be sure to make your car wash experience more comfortable than ever before.

To celebrate the grand opening, Glide Xpress is offering exclusive discounts and promotions for a limited time. Customers can take advantage of special introductory pricing and bundled packages to experience the ultimate unlimited car wash experience at an unbeatable value. In addition, we will be offering seven days of free car washes to anyone and everyone who drives up during our grand opening event.

The grand opening of Glide Xpress at 211 W Battlefield Rd., Springfield, MO 65807, will take place on August 28, 2023.

Contact Information

Christopher Barrett

Director of Marketing

christopher@glidexwash.com

SOURCE: Glide Xpress Car Wash

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770775/Glide-Xpress-Announces-Grand-Opening-of-State-of-the-Art-Car-Wash-in-Springfield-MO