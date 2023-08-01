K-MINE Ltd: K-MINE Hosts Exclusive Webinar for Mining Executives - 'From Vision to Execution: Mine Planning From Long to Short-Term'

K-MINE's Exclusive Webinar Empowers Mining Executives with Strategic Vision-to-Execution Planning Techniques for Enhanced Operational Efficiency.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / K-MINE, one of the global frontrunners in mining solutions, proudly announces its forthcoming webinar, "From Vision to Execution: Mine Planning from Long to Short-Term" on August 25th. This essential event promises to enhance the skillset of mining industry professionals, guiding mining executives from a broad strategic vision to the mastery of daily operations. Participants will gain invaluable insights and strategies to optimize mine planning, enabling seamless execution of long to short-term objectives.

"In the mining industry, staying up-to-date with the latest tools and strategies is essential, not optional," explained Volodymyr Nazarenko, General Director of K-MINE. "Our webinar is dedicated to empowering industry professionals with practical insights and solutions. Participants will gain valuable knowledge they can apply directly to their operations, helping them stay competitive in this fast-paced landscape."

K-MINE aims to make this webinar a knowledge hub for professionals keen on refining their mining acumen. The webinar will delve into the complexities of mine planning and unravel how to harness state-of-the-art techniques and software for optimum results.

The four key sessions of the webinar are:

Optimizing Pit Pushbacks: Leveraging the Power of the Pit Optimizer Module - Here, attendees will explore the Pit Optimizer's robust capabilities to extract maximum economic value from a mine while navigating operational constraints.

- Here, attendees will explore the Pit Optimizer's robust capabilities to extract maximum economic value from a mine while navigating operational constraints. Dynamic Design: Advanced Techniques for Pushback Design - This segment is designed to introduce participants to innovative techniques for pushback design, which can enhance ore extraction, waste management, and mine productivity.

- This segment is designed to introduce participants to innovative techniques for pushback design, which can enhance ore extraction, waste management, and mine productivity. Unleashing the Potential: Enhanced Scheduling Capabilities in K-MINE - This part delves into the intricate features of K-Mine, illustrating how to automate processes and make strategic data-driven decisions.

- This part delves into the intricate features of K-Mine, illustrating how to automate processes and make strategic data-driven decisions. Uniquely Sequenced Mine Scheduling: Maximizing Efficiency and Productivity - The webinar's final session will provide in-depth insights into crafting efficient mine schedules, enhancing productivity, and aligning operations with long-term objectives.

Interested individuals can join the webinar via this link.

We extend a warm invitation to the media for an exclusive firsthand experience of this webinar. This presents a valuable opportunity to grasp the latest trends in mining engineering directly from top-notch industry experts and thought leaders.

K-MINE is an industry pioneer, offering comprehensive mining engineering solutions worldwide. Their extensive experience and unwavering commitment to innovation empower mining engineers and professionals to exceed their operational goals.

