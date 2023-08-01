Introducing Propelus: Healthcare Compliance Leader Unveils New Company Brand to Focus on Powering Professionals

An extensive rebranding initiative brings together the company's three product brands - CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware - to offer dynamic compliance and total professional management for the nation's workforce

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / The parent company behind leading workforce compliance management and continuing education products CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware, today unveiled a new corporate brand - Propelus - to unify the group's vision to "power professional progress' through dynamic compliance for our nation's workforce.





The new brand identity reflects significant growth transformation at the company, bringing together the Propelus product portfolio with a renewed sense of purpose to modernize how professionals, their employers, regulators, agencies, and associations work better together. The new "propeller" logo demonstrates the full lifecycle of professional progress focused on innovation, relationships, and forward momentum alongside the new name.

Propelus (pronounced propel·us) embodies the company's dynamic market-leading technology, vital data, and dedication to streamlining and simplifying compliance for total professional management. At the heart of the rebranding initiative are the millions of healthcare and other dedicated workers serving as the inspiration behind the group's shared mission.

"Introducing Propelus marks a significant milestone along our 20-year mission to empower professional progress throughout the career journey and, ultimately, help safeguard our communities," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "We are focused on ensuring that Propelus is synonymous with our values-driven approach to simplifying workforce compliance for better outcomes - together."

The arrival of Propelus comes as companies in the healthcare, education, and government technology industries consolidate and require digital transformation to standardize, automate, and simplify their processes. Additionally, as technology advances to streamline, simplify, and elevate how organizations operate, Propelus creates much-needed connections between stakeholders, privileged partner relationships, and professionals with access to the most reliable, trusted, and automated data in the market.

Launching a unified website accompanies the transition to the new Propelus name. Propelus is trusted by more than 5 million professionals, employers, regulators, and partners through its suite of workforce management and compliance technology solutions.

About Propelus

Propelus is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and associations work better together. For over 20 years, Propelus solutions - CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware - have propelled the progress of millions of dedicated professionals in their career journey. Our market-leading workforce compliance management technology, full-lifecycle continuing education software, and vital data simplify total professional management for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities.

We power professionals.

Learn more at www.propelus.com.

