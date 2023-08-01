Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

"Second quarter results reflect a sluggish memory market which appears to have bottomed, and we expect a return to growth of our product business in the second half of the year" said Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong. "We were pleased with the favorable outcome in the Claim Construction in the Micron case last week and look forward to the Court's final judgement for the $303 million jury verdict for Samsung's willful past infringement. It should now be clear that Netlist's IP portfolio is important to the memory industry's rapid move to DDR5 and AI."

Net sales for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023 were $10.0 million, compared to net sales of $55.4 million for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022. Gross profit for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023 was $0.2 million, compared to a gross profit of $4.7 million for the second quarter ended July 2, 2022.

Net sales for the six months ended July 1, 2023 were $19.0 million, compared to net sales of $105.6 million for the six months ended July 2, 2022. Gross profit for the six months ended July 1, 2023 was $0.8 million, compared to a gross profit of $8.1 million for the six months ended July 2, 2022.

Net loss for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023 was ($14.0) million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($5.0) million, or ($0.02) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $1.2 million and $0.8 million for the quarters ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, respectively.

Net loss for the six months ended July 1, 2023 was ($29.8) million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($10.8) million, or ($0.05) per share. These results include stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022, respectively.

As of July 1, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $31.4 million, total assets were $47.0 million, working capital was $19.9 million, total debt was $0.2 million, and stockholders' equity was $21.6 million.

Conference Call Information

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, August 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance memory solutions to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's products are available in various capacities and form factors and its line of custom and specialty memory products bring industry-leading performance to server and storage appliance customers and cloud service providers. Netlist licenses its portfolio of intellectual property including patents, in server memory, hybrid memory and storage class memory, to companies that implement Netlist's technology. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the jury verdict, which could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect the damage award or overturn the verdict or reduce the damages award; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns. The military conflict between Russia and Ukraine may increase the likelihood of supply interruptions. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on February 28, 2023, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

(Tables Follow)

For more information, please contact: The Plunkett Group Netlist, Inc. Mike Smargiassi Gail M. Sasaki NLST@theplunkettgroup.com Chief Financial Officer (212) 739-6729 (949) 435-0025

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)













(unaudited)



July 1, December 31,

2023 2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,348 $ 25,011 Restricted cash 7,100 18,600 Accounts receivable, net 1,470 8,242 Inventories 9,953 10,686 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 736 1,308 Total current assets 43,607 63,847 Property and equipment, net 943 1,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,915 2,043 Other assets 542 295 Total assets $ 47,007 $ 67,323

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,033 $ 28,468 Revolving line of credit - 4,935 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 1,317 1,588 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,184 2,635 Long-term debt due within one year 152 447 Total current liabilities 23,686 38,073 Operating lease liabilities 1,483 1,744 Other liabilities 189 270 Total liabilities 25,358 40,087 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 241 233 Additional paid-in capital 274,649 250,428 Accumulated deficit (253,241) (223,425) Total stockholders' equity 21,649 27,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 47,007 $ 67,323

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1, July 2, July 1, July 2, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 10,026 $ 55,358 $ 19,047 $ 105,558 Cost of sales(1) 9,787 50,610 18,248 97,447 Gross profit 239 4,748 799 8,111 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 2,255 2,672 4,556 5,129 Intellectual property legal fees 8,947 3,313 20,017 6,139 Selling, general and administrative(1) 3,325 3,724 6,355 7,662 Total operating expenses 14,527 9,709 30,928 18,930 Operating loss (14,288) (4,961) (30,129) (10,819) Other income (expense), net: Interest income, net 277 15 333 4 Other expense, net (16) (6) (19) (8) Total other income (expense), net 261 9 314 (4) Loss before provision for income taxes (14,027) (4,952) (29,815) (10,823) Provision for income taxes 1 - 1 1 Net loss $ (14,028) $ (4,952) $ (29,816) $ (10,824)

Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.02) $ (0.13) $ (0.05) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 240,382 231,298 237,752 230,922 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 53 $ 16 $ 71 $ 19 Research and development 186 215 460 391 Selling, general and administrative 957 559 1,742 1,062 Total stock-based compensation $ 1,196 $ 790 $ 2,273 $ 1,472



SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771362/Netlist-Reports-Second-Quarter-2023-Results