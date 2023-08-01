SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Launches SOBRsure Wearable with Ridesharing Innovator RUBI

Safety-Centric Transportation Service for Families Intends to Scale with SOBRsafe

DENVER, CO and WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has signed a software as a service (SaaS) agreement with ridesharing innovator RUBI to provide continuous driver alcohol monitoring via the game-changing wearable SOBRsure. RUBI provides trusted transportation for children and seniors. In partnership with SOBRsafe, RUBI is now the first ridesharing service to verify in real time that its drivers are alcohol-free - setting a new industry standard for rider, driver and roadway safety. RUBI is currently integrating SOBRsure into its home market of Washington D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia. RUBI intends to expand to additional markets, with SOBRsure central to its unique safety offering.

"Given the precious nature of our passengers, safety drives everything at RUBI," affirmed RUBI founder & CEO Noreen Butler. "We adhere to a high code of conduct and practice zero tolerance for impaired driving. As such, SOBRsure wearable alcohol monitoring is the ideal addition to our safety platform that includes rigorous background checks, driving record monitoring, social media screening and state vehicle inspections.

"SOBRsure further enhances our risk mitigation process and creates a key competitive differentiator. With SOBRsure data integrated into the RUBI app, families enjoy remote alcohol safety assurance. Our drivers have embraced SOBRsure as they share our commitment to the highest safety standard - they are proud to deliver the safest rides available. We have established a blueprint for strategic rollout, and we are eager to scale in partnership with SOBRsafe."

SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson followed, "RUBI is the perfect rideshare launch partner - with their driver buy-in and ultimate control of the safety equation, RUBI is an exception to the typical wide-open rideshare model. Through this partnership, we intend to give families increased peace of mind when their children and seniors need a ride, and introduce to the industry preventative, on-person alcohol detection. With SOBRsure now available for sale, we are excited to integrate with RUBI and accelerate our growth together."

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation, probation management and teen drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, rideshare vehicle or the family car. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

