Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Completes Acquisition of Hawaii Pacific Teleport

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse solutions company, providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity products and services, has completed the acquisition of US-based Hawaii Pacific Teleport (HPT) for up to CAD$62M (US$46M).

The acquisition marks Calian's further move into the US following its acquisition of Computex in March 2022. It will also expand the Calian Advanced Technologies portfolio further into global markets.

"We're pleased to be acquiring a company that not only has so much to offer, but also has similar values," says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "This acquisition represents a real growth opportunity for Calian and yet another key asset for our Advanced Technologies space division. Coupled with our acquisition of Computex, the team at HPT will further enhance the Calian footprint and brand in the US market and beyond."

HPT has operated for over 20 years as an independent teleport and continues to be the first choice for Asia Pacific satellite communications service providers. Leveraging its service locations across the Hawaiian Islands and Guam, HPT provides secure, contiguous connectivity throughout the Asia Pacific region from its strategically located US based locations.

"HPT brings a track record of excellence in providing critical communication and teleport services," says Patrick Thera, President Advanced Technologies. "Under the guidance of HPT CEO Leeana Smyth-Ryland and combined with Calian's other teleport offerings and satcom technology capabilities, this progresses our goal of providing a best-in class-global teleport network to the space market. Both of our organizations focus on customer satisfaction and together we can offer innovative solutions to meet all of their needs including LEO, MEO and GEO communications, earth observation and space exploration. In fact, through our combined set of customers, we can offer them capabilities that they have never considered before. By adding additional recurring revenue models to our base, we will create stability while providing access to opportunities for new growth."

Location is considered a key differentiator for those offering teleport services to minimize issues like latency and interference, and the addition of HPT allows Calian to offer a full suite of services from design, installation and teleport services to satellite operations.

Calian first announced the Definitive Purchase Agreement on March 9, receiving FCC approval June 28.

To learn more, visit Calian Advanced Technologies.

About Calian

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, and lead safe and healthy lives. Every day, our employees live our values of customer commitment, integrity, innovation, and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's "Confidence. Engineered". A global company with more than 40 years of steady growth, we have offices and projects spanning North American, European, and international markets.

Visit calian.com to learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

