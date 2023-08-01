Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Shift Group, a leading innovator in the sales recruitment industry, is proud to announce the launch of Shift Connect, a cutting-edge platform that allows hiring managers to find and hire top sales talent that are diverse, ramp quickly, and maintain high productivity.





Shift Connect is a unique platform that offers a transparent hiring process for entry-level sales roles, providing hiring managers with the ability to access the most talented and diverse pool of candidates on the market. With Shift Connect, hiring managers can see on a leaderboard how candidates rank against their peers based on their training scores. They can view a candidate's resume, 30/60/90-day plan, and video testimonials including their story.

Managers will also have the ability to filter and tag candidates of interest based on scores, geography, start date, willingness to relocate, and more to ensure they are hiring the most prepared, diverse, and talented sales talent.

Shift Group candidates will be able to complete the Shift Group training program seamlessly through the platform with a guided experience through path based curriculum that covers a deep dive into a sales career as well as all the foundational skills, habits, and processes needed to put the best foot forward with hiring companies.

"We are proud to launch Shift Connect, which offers the most transparent hiring process for entry-level sales roles in the world," said JR Butler, CEO of Shift Group. "Our platform provides hiring managers with a unique and easy-to-use solution to find and hire the most talented and diverse sales candidates, while also offering candidates the opportunity to showcase their skills and propel their careers."

For a short time, Shift Connect is available on a complimentary basis for companies and candidates. Hiring managers can create an account, and access the platform's full suite of tools to identify and select the best candidates.

For more information about Shift Connect or to create an account, please visit shiftgroup.io/ShiftConnect.

About Shift Group

Shift Group is a Boston and Miami-based recruiting firm that launched in early 2022 focused on providing elite sales talent to sales organizations. Athletics and Military is a meritocracy where any person can succeed with hard work and determination. Shift Group reflects the diverse landscape of sports and military with a candidate pool that is over 50% female and people of color. Sports and Service is for people of any background regardless of color, creed, or gender- and so is Shift Group. The company additionally prides itself on supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to addiction and recovery services, first responders, and military vets. Core values such as accountability, resiliency, authenticity and coachability are tenets the company is proud to uphold both internally and externally.

