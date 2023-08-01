Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2023 financial results before the market open on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 10:00 AM (PDT) / 1:00 PM (EDT) on the same day.

BuildDirect Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM (PDT) / 1:00 PM (EDT)

Live Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0baK8etbQMOoT6bW9y2D9Q

The Company will host a Q&A session during the webinar.

The replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the completion of the live webinar on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentations

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a leading omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.builddirect.com.

For further information:

Matt Alexander,

Interim CFO

1.778.382.7748

BuildDirect Investor Relations

ir@builddirect.com

1.905.347.5569

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175568