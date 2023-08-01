San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced it will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference to be held August 16-17, 2023.

As part of the conference, Sonim is scheduled to provide a group presentation at 4:00 p.m. ET on August 16, 2023, a webcast of which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.sonimtech.com/news-events.

Sonim management will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Conference on August 16, 2023. Registration for a one-on-one meeting or the webcast presentation is available on Sidoti's website HERE. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

To arrange a meeting with Sonim, please contact your Sidoti representative, or Sonim investor relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States - including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon - as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada - Bell, Rogers and Telus Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

