Strong balance sheet, with cash and cash equivalents of $35M

Planned operational and technology synergies progressing on schedule

Combined client assets under custody now exceed $730M

Clear path toward cash-flow-positive operations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) ("WonderFi" or the "Company") today announced a corporate update following the completion of its landmark acquisition of Coinsquare Ltd. and CoinSmart Financial Inc. on July 7, 2023.

Corporate Update:

Cash and cash equivalents total over $35M across WonderFi and its wholly owned subsidiaries as of July 7, 2023.

WonderFi now holds investments in digital asset businesses totaling over $18M. These include a 43% ownership stake in Tetra Trust Company, along with investments in Blockchange Ventures and other interests.

Client assets under custody across the WonderFi platforms total over $730M.

Over 15,000 registrations in the last 30 days across the WonderFi platforms, resulting in a 32% increase in the number of sign-ups as compared to the prior 30-day period.

Bitbuy received a non-objection letter from the Ontario Securities Commission to purchase all client accounts of Coinberry Limited. WonderFi expects to realize costs savings upon the completion of this transaction.

SmartPay is generating 10% month-over-month revenue growth, with annual revenues projected to reach $4.5M for fiscal year 2023.

Corporate Division Appointments:

As part of WonderFi's identified cost synergies and renewed focus, the following appointments have been made at our core operating subsidiaries:

Brandon Skurka has been appointed President of Bitbuy. Brandon was previously the VP, Operations at Bitbuy and has held various operational, compliance and customer-success roles within Bitbuy over the past 5 years.

Eric Richmond has been appointed President of Coinsquare. Eric was previously the Chief Operating Officer at Coinsquare. He is also a director of Tetra Trust Company. Eric has been active in the cryptocurrency industry for 7+ years in numerous roles.

Jeremy Koven has been appointed President of CoinSmart and SmartPay. Jeremy is a co-founder of CoinSmart and was previously the Chief Operating Officer. He has been in the industry for 5+ years and is a serial entrepreneur and operator.

"Following our acquisition of Coinsquare and CoinSmart, we are pleased with the initial progress toward realizing synergies and identifying a clear strategic roadmap to achieve profitability in the near term," commented Dean Skurka, President and Chief Executive Officer of WonderFi. "As one of the largest regulated digital asset ecosystems in Canada, we are continuing to find ways to improve our product offerings, including our trading platforms and crypto-payment solutions," added Skurka.

Upcoming Investor Webinar and Conferences:

WonderFi is pleased to release its schedule for investor relations activities occurring during the month of August.

PI Financial Investor Webinar - Halving Horizons: Navigating Crypto's Path

WonderFi is excited to join PI Financial as they host Halving Horizon's: Navigating Crypto's Path! The next Bitcoin Halving is expected to occur in April 2024. The last Halving occurred on May 11, 2020. In the 12 months following this event, the price of bitcoin surged from around $9,500 USD per coin to over $60,000.

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka will join PI Financial to discuss the next Bitcoin Halving and future of crypto.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 3 at 11:00 AM EDT

Registration Link: For more information and register for this free webinar, click here.

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka is set to present at the OTCQB Venture Markets Investor Conference, where he will articulate his vision for the future of WonderFi.

Last year, over 600 companies presented their story to the Virtual Investor Conferences community of 125,000 investors.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 3 at 2:00 PM EDT

Registration Link: For more information and register for this free event, click here.

Blockchain Futurist Conference

WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka and Tetra Trust CEO Didier Lavallée will participate in a panel discussion alongside moderator Claire Brownell from The Logic. The discussion will revolve around the topic of Consolidation & Diversification: How Canadian firms can stay ahead in 2023.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 AM EDT

Coinsquare President Eric Richmond is set to take part in a panel discussion on the topic of Blockchain Regulation in Canada: Balancing Innovation, Compliance, and Consumer Protection. The discussion will be moderated by Stephen Sargeant, Founder of Airdropd.

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 16 at 10:35 AM EDT

Location: Rebel Entertainment Complex, 11 Polson St, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Registration Link: For more information and to register for either event, click here.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi aims to revolutionize access to digital assets by operating its three registered Canadian-owned and operated crypto asset trading platforms: Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and CoinSmart. With a collective user base of over 1.6 million registered Canadians and a combined assets under custody exceeding $730 million, WonderFi boasts one of the largest communities of crypto investors within a single regulated ecosystem in Canada.

WonderFi's global crypto payment division, SmartPay, enables seamless digital asset payments across a range of industries. With a track record of consistent growth and unwavering commitment to excellence, SmartPay has successfully processed over one million transactions to date.

WonderFi remains devoted to offering its users access to new regulated verticals, designed to empower the next generation of investors. For further information about WonderFi, please visit www.wonder.fi.

