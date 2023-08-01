Facilities will produce a total of approximately 675,000 Gigajoules ("GJ") of Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") per year, approximately 36,000 dry tonnes per year (dry tpy) of Digestate produced will be processed and sold as SUSGR Organic Liquid Fertilizer.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), an environmental, agricultural, and industrial biotechnology and renewables company, the developer of the award winning, revolutionary organic liquid fertilizer SusGro, today announced it has received a RNG Carbon Intensity ("CI") Report. This report uses the GHGenius model to calculate the CI of the produced RNG from Source Separated Organic ("SSO") Feedstock, analyzing the energy balance and emissions of contaminants associated with the production and use of traditional and alternative transportation fuels. Versions of the model are specified in renewable fuel regulations in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. The GHGenius model is capable of estimating life cycle emissions of the primary greenhouse gases ("GHG") and the criteria pollutants from combustion and process sources. GHGenius can predict emissions for past, present and future years through 2050, using historical data or correlations for changes in energy and process parameters with time that are stored in the model.

"The Report and Carbon Intensity Score allows the Company to proceed and enter into a long term and lucrative offtake agreement, leading to project and equity financing," said Marc Hazout, President and CEO of SusGlobal. "SusGlobal has the infrastructure, assets, licenses and capabilities to produce and distribute RNG which offers lower carbon options adjacent to our existing fertilizer production facilities, building a revolutionary circular economy model for sustainable change, utilizing transformative technology solutions to regenerate organic waste to energy and fertilizers at its strategically located facilities in western and eastern Ontario near the hub of the largest integrated gas storage facility in North America. A long-term offtake agreement can ensure that SusGlobal will continue to lead the organic waste diversion and regenerative products program, helping to reduce the world's GHG emissions creating strong alignment with our ESG and uplisting goals, maximizing shareholder value."

SusGlobal Energy has received a 24.7 on the Report's Carbon Intensity Score. As this system uses a reversed scaled approach, in which lower number denotes a better value in the RNG and sustainability, SusGlobal is expected to continue to receive these opportunities in the future attracting seasoned offtake partners.

When organic waste decomposes, it naturally releases biogas, a GHG containing carbon dioxide and methane, into the atmosphere. Before this biogas can escape as GHGs it is captured and purified to create RNG. RNG is low carbon, meaning, that using RNG can reduce the amount of GHG emissions released into the atmosphere compared to conventional fossil fuels or natural gas. When added to the North American gas system, it can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The RNG produced is then injected into the natural gas transmission and distribution system, providing for building space heat/hot water, industrial process heat, electricity generation and transportation, thereby reducing GHG emissions and generating additional carbon credits for the Company.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental, agricultural and industrial biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

