Highlights:
- Net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2023 was $128.7 million or $2.34 per diluted share, a decrease of 19.3% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 4.1% from the first quarter of 2023. Net income for the second quarter of 2023 included $2.6 million of transaction and other merger related costs associated with the pending transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure.
- Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $131.3 million or $2.38 per diluted share, a decrease of 18.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 1.7% from the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted return on equity was 21.2% for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- Utilization averaged 97.0% in the second quarter of 2023 and was 96.6% as of July 25, 2023.
- On April 12, 2023, Triton announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure (the "Merger Agreement"). Triton has set August 24, 2023 as the date of the special general meeting of shareholders to approve the transaction. Triton expects the transaction will close in the third quarter of 2023.
Financial Results
The following table summarizes Triton's selected key financial information:
(in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended,
Six Months Ended,
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Total leasing revenues
$386.5
$397.7
$421.6
$784.3
$838.7
GAAP
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$128.7
$136.8
$184.6
$265.5
$365.8
Net income per share - Diluted
$2.34
$2.44
$2.90
$4.77
$5.68
Non-GAAP (1)
Adjusted net income
$131.3
$136.1
$186.0
$267.4
$365.7
Adjusted net income per share - Diluted
$2.38
|
$2.42
$2.92
$4.81
$5.67
Adjusted return on equity (2)
21.2
%
22.5
%
29.8
%
21.7
%
30.1
%
|(1)
Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below.
|(2)
Refer to the "Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity" set forth below.
Operating Performance
"Triton delivered solid results in the second quarter of 2023," commented Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. "We generated $2.38 of Adjusted net income per share and an annualized return on equity of 21.2%. While market conditions in the second quarter remained slow overall, drop-off volumes decreased from the first quarter level and we experienced some pockets of demand. In addition, our revenues and profitability are well protected by our strong long-term lease portfolio. Our utilization averaged 97.0% during the second quarter and currently stands at 96.6%."
Dividends
The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend payable on September 15, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023 on Triton's issued and outstanding preferred shares as follows:
Preferred Share Series
Dividend Rate
Dividend Per Share
Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRA)
8.500%
$0.5312500
Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRB)
8.000%
$0.5000000
Series C Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRC)
7.375%
$0.4609375
Series D Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRD)
6.875%
$0.4296875
Series E Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNPRE)
5.750%
$0.3593750
As previously disclosed, Triton's preference shares will remain outstanding immediately following the closing of the Brookfield Infrastructure transaction, and Triton expects to continue paying normal quarterly dividends on these shares. Post-closing, Triton's preference shares will remain entitled to the same dividends and other preferences and privileges that they currently have, with the preference share dividends remaining an obligation of Triton. Triton expects that the preference shares will continue to be listed on the NYSE immediately following the closing.
Additionally, as permitted by the terms of the Merger Agreement, Triton has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on September 22, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2023. The dividend is conditioned upon and will only be payable if the transaction has not closed prior to the close of business on the record date.
Transaction with Brookfield Infrastructure
On April 12, 2023, Triton announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. ("BIP") through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation ("BIPC") (NYSE: "BIPC") and its institutional partners (collectively, "Brookfield Infrastructure"). Additionally, as previously announced, Triton will hold a special general meeting of shareholders on August 24, 2023 to approve the proposed transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including approval by Triton's shareholders and receipt of clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
In light of the pending transaction, Triton will not hold an earnings conference call to discuss its second quarter results and Triton will not provide a financial outlook for 2023.
About Triton International Limited
Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.
Utilization, Fleet, and Leasing Revenue Information
The following table summarizes the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Average Utilization (1)
97.0 %
97.6 %
98.4 %
99.1 %
99.4 %
Ending Utilization (1)
96.7 %
97.2 %
98.1 %
98.8 %
99.3 %
|(1)
Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in CEU) by the total units in our fleet (in CEU), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale.
The following table summarizes the equipment fleet (in Units, TEUs and CEUs):
Equipment Fleet in Units
Equipment Fleet in TEU
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Dry
3,664,175
3,784,386
3,867,875
6,267,424
6,458,705
6,585,556
Refrigerated
224,476
227,628
231,470
436,803
442,489
449,850
Special
96,840
92,379
92,068
177,980
169,290
168,578
Tank
12,907
12,000
11,908
12,907
12,000
11,908
Chassis
27,533
27,937
23,985
52,113
52,744
44,902
Equipment leasing fleet
4,025,931
4,144,330
4,227,306
6,947,227
7,135,228
7,260,794
Equipment trading fleet
47,770
48,328
52,177
79,172
79,102
83,147
Total
4,073,701
4,192,658
4,279,483
7,026,399
7,214,330
7,343,941
Equipment in CEU(1)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Operating leases
6,997,458
7,147,332
7,248,096
Finance leases
640,650
662,822
683,175
Equipment trading fleet
73,732
75,697
78,936
Total
7,711,840
7,885,851
8,010,207
|(1)
In the equipment fleet tables above, we have included total fleet count information based on CEU. CEU is a ratio used to convert the actual number of containers in our fleet to a figure based on the relative purchase prices of our various equipment types to that of a 20-foot dry container. For example, the CEU ratio for a 40-foot high cube dry container is 1.70, and a 40-foot high cube refrigerated container is 7.50. These factors may differ slightly from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.
The following table summarizes our lease portfolio by lease type, based on CEU on-hire and net book value, as of June 30, 2023:
Lease Portfolio
By CEU
By Net Book Value
Long-term leases
71.1
%
72.4
%
Finance leases
9.1
15.6
Subtotal
80.2
88.0
Service leases
6.6
4.1
Expired long-term leases, non-sale age (units on hire)
6.1
4.4
Expired long-term leases, sale-age (units on hire)
7.1
3.5
Total
100.0
%
100.0
%
The following table summarizes our leasing revenue for the periods indicated (in thousands):
Three Months Ended,
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
Operating leases
Per diem revenues
$
343,038
$
352,180
$
378,414
Fee and ancillary revenues
16,966
18,168
13,677
Total operating lease revenues
360,004
370,348
392,091
Finance leases
26,535
27,375
29,517
Total leasing revenues
$
386,539
$
397,723
$
421,608
-Financial Tables Follow-
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
ASSETS:
Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,371,223 and $4,289,259
$
9,131,457
$
9,530,396
Net investment in finance leases
1,557,017
1,639,831
Equipment held for sale
195,763
138,506
Revenue earning assets
10,884,237
11,308,733
Cash and cash equivalents
55,251
83,227
Restricted cash
102,733
103,082
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,129 and $2,075
255,524
226,554
Goodwill
236,665
236,665
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $294,418 and $291,837
4,039
6,620
Other assets
44,698
28,383
Fair value of derivative instruments
123,674
115,994
Total assets
$
11,706,821
$
12,109,258
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Equipment purchases payable
$
26,783
$
11,817
Fair value of derivative instruments
2,414
2,117
Deferred revenue
297,665
333,260
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
69,491
71,253
Net deferred income tax liability
415,826
411,628
Debt, net of unamortized costs of $48,276 and $55,863
7,624,750
8,074,820
Total liabilities
8,436,929
8,904,895
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, at liquidation preference
730,000
730,000
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,441,414 and 81,383,024 shares issued, respectively
814
814
Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 800,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Treasury shares, at cost, 26,379,401 and 24,494,785 shares, respectively
(1,203,220
)
(1,077,559
)
Additional paid-in capital
909,211
909,911
Accumulated earnings
2,719,556
2,531,928
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
113,531
109,269
Total shareholders' equity
3,269,892
3,204,363
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
11,706,821
$
12,109,258
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Leasing revenues:
Operating leases
$
360,004
$
392,091
$
730,352
$
781,036
Finance leases
26,535
29,517
53,910
57,660
Total leasing revenues
386,539
421,608
784,262
838,696
Equipment trading revenues
26,426
48,108
45,528
82,228
Equipment trading expenses
(24,512
)
(41,706
)
(42,545
)
(71,685
)
Trading margin
1,914
6,402
2,983
10,543
Net gain on sale of leasing equipment
21,583
35,072
37,083
64,041
Operating expenses:
Depreciation and amortization
146,880
160,922
295,315
321,638
Direct operating expenses
24,837
7,398
48,078
13,618
Administrative expenses
23,397
24,968
46,261
46,268
Transaction and other costs
2,579
-
2,579
-
Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts
(760
)
46
(2,557
)
19
Total operating expenses
196,933
193,334
389,676
381,543
Operating income (loss)
213,103
269,748
434,652
531,737
Other expenses:
Interest and debt expense
57,314
54,659
116,138
109,169
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net
-
100
(4
)
(339
)
Debt termination expense
-
1,627
-
1,663
Other (income) expense, net
(269
)
(189
)
(313
)
(497
)
Total other expenses
57,045
56,197
115,821
109,996
Income (loss) before income taxes
156,058
213,551
318,831
421,741
Income tax expense (benefit)
14,296
15,932
27,256
29,864
Net income (loss)
$
141,762
$
197,619
$
291,575
$
391,877
Less: dividend on preferred shares
13,028
13,028
26,056
26,056
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$
128,734
$
184,591
$
265,519
$
365,821
Net income per common share-Basic
$
2.35
$
2.91
$
4.80
$
5.70
Net income per common share-Diluted
$
2.34
$
2.90
$
4.77
$
5.68
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.70
$
0.65
$
1.40
$
1.30
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Basic
54,776
63,457
55,327
64,168
Dilutive restricted shares
323
288
289
277
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Diluted
55,099
63,745
55,616
64,445
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
291,575
$
391,877
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
295,315
321,638
Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization
3,939
6,541
Lease related amortization
2,797
5,893
Share-based compensation expense
4,780
6,247
Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment
(37,083
)
(64,041
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
(4
)
(339
)
Debt termination expense
-
1,663
Deferred income taxes
5,234
12,542
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(31,235
)
(1,459
)
Deferred revenue
(35,595
)
266,802
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
1,654
(2,957
)
Net equipment sold (purchased) for resale activity
1,997
(14,015
)
Cash received (paid) for settlement of interest rate swaps
-
16,588
Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned
115,523
72,004
Other assets
(11,288
)
18,471
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
607,609
1,037,455
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases
(119,514
)
(750,021
)
Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs
180,312
126,818
Other
2
(405
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
60,800
(623,608
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
(129,776
)
(187,967
)
Debt issuance costs
-
(8,348
)
Borrowings under debt facilities
70,000
1,505,600
Payments under debt facilities and finance lease obligations
(528,213
)
(1,659,002
)
Dividends paid on preferred shares
(26,056
)
(26,056
)
Dividends paid on common shares
(77,209
)
(82,878
)
Other
(5,480
)
(5,629
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(696,734
)
(464,280
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(28,325
)
$
(50,433
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
186,309
230,538
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
157,984
$
180,105
Supplemental disclosures:
Interest paid
$
112,884
$
94,321
Income taxes paid (refunded)
$
24,754
$
17,538
Right-of-use asset for leased property
$
791
$
210
Supplemental non-cash investing activities:
Equipment purchases payable
$
26,783
$
43,348
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Items
We use the terms "Adjusted net income" and "Adjusted return on equity" throughout this press release.
Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on equity are not items presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income.
Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, and foreign and other income tax adjustments. Additionally, Adjusted net income excludes costs associated with the Brookfield Infrastructure transaction as they are not normal, recurring operating expenses.
We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this item:
- is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company's operating performance;
- helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and
- is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.
We have provided a reconciliation of Net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022 and for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.
Additionally, the calculation for Adjusted return on equity is adjusted annualized net income divided by average shareholders' equity. Management utilizes Adjusted return on equity in evaluating how much profit the Company generates on the shareholders' equity in the Company and believes it is useful for comparing the profitability of companies in the same industry.
Certain forward-looking information included in this press release is provided only on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation of these measures to the mostly directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. These items depend on highly variable factors, many of which may not be in our control, and which could vary significantly from future GAAP financial results.
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended,
Six Months Ended,
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
128,734
$
136,785
$
184,591
$
265,519
$
365,821
Add (subtract):
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net
-
(4
)
139
(4
)
(300
)
Transaction and other costs, net
2,575
-
-
2,575
-
Debt termination expense
-
-
1,304
-
1,340
Tax benefit from vesting of restricted shares
-
(692
)
-
(692
)
(1,184
)
Adjusted net income
$
131,309
$
136,089
$
186,034
$
267,398
$
365,677
Adjusted net income per common share-Diluted
$
2.38
$
2.42
$
2.92
$
4.81
$
5.67
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding-Diluted
55,099
56,140
63,745
55,616
64,445
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Equity
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended,
Six Months Ended,
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Adjusted net income
$
131,309
$
136,089
$
186,034
$
267,398
$
365,677
Annualized Adjusted net income (1)
$
526,679
$
551,917
$
746,180
$
539,228
$
737,415
Average Shareholders' equity (2)(3)
$
2,483,826
$
2,451,062
$
2,507,427
$
2,480,672
$
2,449,855
Adjusted return on equity
21.2
%
22.5
%
29.8
%
21.7
%
30.1
%
|(1)
Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter.
|(2)
Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter's beginning and ending Shareholder's equity for the three-month ended periods, and the ending Shareholders' equity from each quarter in the current year and December 31 of the previous year for the six-month ended periods.
|(3)
Average Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares.
