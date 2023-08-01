With the rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) demand bringing fears of a mountain of EV battery waste piling up further down the line, the EU-Swiss government-funded Recirculate program is planning how to keep batteries in use for much longer before they head to recyclers.EV sales passed 10 million last year and the International Energy Agency predicts 40 million in 2030. Growth is underpinned by battery manufacturers striving to keep pace with demands for enhanced performance and range. Such growth is driving a pressing waste challenge. After 10 years to 15 years, EV batteries retain 70% to ...

