LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

"Our second quarter results were impacted by softening demand and more cautious customer spending, particularly in our retail and logistics end markets, and by distributor destocking. Profit margin was higher than expected, enabling us to achieve our EPS outlook for the quarter," said Bill Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Zebra Technologies. "While we are revising our outlook downward, we remain confident in our ability to benefit from the long-term secular megatrends to digitize and automate workflows. We are taking action to drive sales and enhance profitability, which we believe will position us for success in the current environment and in the future. With the incremental cost and restructuring actions announced today, we expect to improve profitability as our end markets recover."

$ in millions, except per share amounts 2Q23 2Q22 Change Select reported measures: Net sales $ 1,214 $ 1,468 (17.3 %) Gross profit 581 674 (13.8 %) Gross margin 47.9 % 45.9 % 200 bps Net income (loss) 144 (98 ) 246.9 % Net income (loss) margin 11.9 % (6.7 )% 1860 bps Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 2.78 $ (1.87 ) 248.7 % Select Non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net sales $ 1,214 $ 1,468 (17.3 %) Organic net sales growth (decline) (16.0 %) Adjusted gross profit 583 675 (13.6 %) Adjusted gross margin 48.0 % 46.0 % 200 bps Adjusted EBITDA 257 321 (19.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.2 % 21.9 % (70) bps Non-GAAP net income $ 170 $ 243 (30.0 %) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.29 $ 4.61 (28.6 %)

Net sales were $1,214 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1,468 million in the prior year. Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility ("EVM") segment were $755 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $1,001 million in the prior year. Asset Intelligence & Tracking ("AIT") segment net sales were $459 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $467 million in the prior year. Consolidated organic net sales for the second quarter decreased 16.0% year-over-year, with a 23.6% decrease in the EVM segment and 0.2% increase in the AIT segment.

Second quarter 2023 gross profit was $581 million compared to $674 million in the prior year. Gross margin increased to 47.9% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 45.9% in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to lower premium supply chain costs and favorable business mix, partially offset by cost deleveraging and unfavorable foreign currency changes. Adjusted gross margin was 48.0% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 46.0% in the prior year.

Operating expenses decreased in the second quarter of 2023 to $387 million from $819 million in the prior year. Excluding the previously disclosed settlement charges in second quarter of 2022, operating expenses declined primarily due to lower employee incentive compensation associated with financial performance, partially offset by higher exit and restructuring costs. Adjusted operating expenses decreased in the second quarter of 2023 to $344 million from $370 million in the prior year.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $144 million, or $2.78 income per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $98 million, or $1.87 loss per diluted share, for the prior year. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $170 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, compared to $243 million, or $4.61 per diluted share, for the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $257 million, or 21.2% of adjusted net sales, compared to $321 million, or 21.9% of adjusted net sales for the prior year primarily due to lower gross profit.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 1, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $68 million and total debt of $2,216 million.

For the first six months of 2023, net cash used in operating activities was $110 million and the Company made capital expenditures of $34 million, resulting in negative free cash flow of $144 million. The Company made share repurchases under its existing authorization of $52 million, and had net debt borrowings of $185 million.

Expanded Cost Initiatives

The Company expanded the scope of the 2022 Productivity Plan and initiated a Voluntary Retirement Plan to generate incremental cost efficiencies. Both of these Exit and Restructuring plans are expected to be substantially complete in 2023, and the total charges are expected to be approximately $105 million, increased from $25 million as reported in the first quarter of 2023. The net annualized expense savings resulting from these actions is now expected to total approximately $85 million of which $65 million is incremental.

Outlook

Third Quarter 2023

The Company expects third quarter 2023 net sales to decrease between 30% and 35% compared to the prior year. This expectation includes an approximately 1 percentage point negative impact from foreign currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the third quarter of 2023 is expected to be between 10% and 12%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $0.60 to $1.00. This assumes an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 18%.

Full Year 2023

The Company expects net sales to decrease between 20% and 23% compared to 2022. This expectation includes a greater than 1 point negative impact from foreign currency translation and a 50 basis point additive impact from acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 18%, which includes $20 million of premium supply chain expense (incurred in the first half of 2023).

Free cash flow is expected to be positive for the second half of the year and negative for the full year reflecting lower profitability and elevated inventory, higher cash taxes and is inclusive of the anticipated $180 million of previously-announced settlement payments.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure as discussed under the "Forward-Looking Statements" caption below. This would include items that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Notification

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of Zebra's conference call regarding the Company's financial results. The conference call will be held today at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). To view the webcast, visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.zebra.com.

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) helps organizations monitor, anticipate, and accelerate workflows by empowering their frontline and ensuring that everyone and everything is visible, connected and fully optimized. Our award-winning portfolio spans software to innovations in robotics, machine vision, automation and digital decisioning, all backed by a +50-year legacy in scanning, track-and-trace and mobile computing solutions. With an ecosystem of 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra's customers include over 80% of the Fortune 500. Newsweek recently recognized Zebra as one of America's Most Loved Workplaces and Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, and we are on Fast Company's list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra's Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, the statements regarding the company's outlook. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in the company's forward-looking statements. These statements represent estimates only as of the date they were made. Zebra undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason after the date of this release.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Zebra's industry, market conditions, general domestic and international economic conditions, and other factors. These factors include customer acceptance of Zebra's offerings and competitors' offerings, and the potential effects of emerging technologies and changes in customer requirements. The effect of global market conditions, and the availability of credit and capital markets volatility may have adverse effects on Zebra, its suppliers and its customers. In addition, natural disasters, man-made disasters, public health issues (including pandemics), and cybersecurity incidents may have negative effects on Zebra's business and results of operations. Zebra's ability to purchase sufficient materials, parts, and components, and ability to provide services, software and products to meet customer demand could negatively impact Zebra's results of operations and customer relationships. Profits and profitability will be affected by Zebra's ability to control manufacturing and operating costs. Because of its debt, interest rates and financial market conditions may also have an adverse impact on results. Foreign exchange rates, customs duties and trade policies may have an adverse effect on financial results because of the large percentage of Zebra's international sales. The impacts of changes in foreign and domestic governmental policies, regulations, or laws, as well as the outcome of litigation or tax matters in which Zebra may be involved are other factors that could adversely affect Zebra's business and results of operations. The success of integrating acquisitions could also adversely affect profitability, reported results and the company's competitive position in its industry. These and other factors could have an adverse effect on Zebra's sales, gross profit margins and results of operations and increase the volatility of Zebra's financial results. When used in this release and documents referenced, the words "anticipate," "believe," "outlook," and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Descriptions of certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could adversely affect the company's future operations and results can be found in Zebra's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains certain Non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of "adjusted net sales," "adjusted gross profit," "adjusted gross margin," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA margin," "Adjusted EBITDA % of adjusted net sales," "Non-GAAP net income," "Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share," "free cash flow," "organic net sales," "organic net sales growth (decline)," and "adjusted operating expenses." Management presents these measures to focus on the on-going operations and believes it is useful to investors because they enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present operating results. The company believes it is useful to present non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude certain significant items, as a means to understand the performance of its ongoing operations and how management views the business. Please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables and accompanying disclosures at the end of this press release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures herein, including the items reflected in adjusted net earnings calculations. These measures, however, should not be construed as an alternative to any other measure of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis (including the information under "Outlook" above) where it is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred, are out of the company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, and that would impact diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

As a global company, Zebra's operating results reported in U.S. dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying foreign currencies in which the company transacts change in value over time compared to the U.S. dollar; accordingly, the company presents certain organic growth financial information, which includes impacts of foreign currency translation, to provide a framework to assess how the company's businesses performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. This impact is calculated by translating current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year, rather than the exchange rates in effect during the current period. In addition, the company excludes the impact of its foreign currency hedging program in the prior year periods. The company believes these measures should be considered a supplement to and not in lieu of the company's performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data) July 1,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68 $ 105 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $1 each as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022 663 768 Inventories, net 864 860 Income tax receivable 20 26 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138 124 Total Current assets 1,753 1,883 Property, plant and equipment, net 301 278 Right-of-use lease assets 173 156 Goodwill 3,895 3,899 Other intangibles, net 578 630 Deferred income taxes 441 407 Other long-term assets 315 276 Total Assets $ 7,456 $ 7,529 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 166 $ 214 Accounts payable 562 811 Accrued liabilities 583 744 Deferred revenue 443 425 Income taxes payable 16 138 Total Current liabilities 1,770 2,332 Long-term debt 2,042 1,809 Long-term lease liabilities 157 139 Deferred income taxes 75 75 Long-term deferred revenue 331 333 Other long-term liabilities 89 108 Total Liabilities 4,464 4,796 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Class A common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 150,000,000 shares; issued 72,151,857 shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 580 561 Treasury stock at cost, 20,818,920 and 20,700,357 shares as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1,859 ) (1,799 ) Retained earnings 4,330 4,036 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60 ) (66 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,992 2,733 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 7,456 $ 7,529

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net sales: Tangible products $ 986 $ 1,259 $ 2,156 $ 2,466 Services and software 228 209 463 434 Total Net sales 1,214 1,468 2,619 2,900 Cost of sales: Tangible products 522 685 1,140 1,366 Services and software 111 109 231 223 Total Cost of sales 633 794 1,371 1,589 Gross profit 581 674 1,248 1,311 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 146 151 307 303 Research and development 130 148 276 285 General and administrative 69 97 168 196 Settlement and related costs - 372 - 372 Amortization of intangible assets 26 35 52 68 Acquisition and integration costs 2 14 2 18 Exit and restructuring costs 14 2 24 2 Total Operating expenses 387 819 829 1,244 Operating income (loss) 194 (145 ) 419 67 Other (loss) income, net: Foreign exchange (loss) gain (5 ) (3 ) (4 ) 5 Interest (expense) income, net (16 ) (3 ) (53 ) 27 Other (expense), net (2 ) (2 ) (6 ) (2 ) Total Other (expense) income, net (23 ) (8 ) (63 ) 30 Income (loss) before income tax 171 (153 ) 356 97 Income tax expense (benefit) 27 (55 ) 62 (10 ) Net income (loss) $ 144 $ (98 ) $ 294 $ 107 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 2.80 $ (1.87 ) $ 5.72 $ 2.04 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 2.78 $ (1.87 ) $ 5.68 $ 2.02

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 294 $ 107 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88 103 Share-based compensation 20 42 Deferred income taxes (29 ) (124 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on forward interest rate swaps 1 (52 ) Other, net 2 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 105 (170 ) Inventories, net (3 ) (108 ) Other assets (22 ) (52 ) Accounts payable (273 ) 121 Accrued liabilities (107 ) (77 ) Deferred revenue 16 34 Income taxes (116 ) (9 ) Settlement liability (90 ) 320 Other operating activities 4 16 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (110 ) 154 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (875 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34 ) (31 ) Purchases of long-term investments (1 ) (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35 ) (912 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt issuance costs, extinguishment costs and discounts - (8 ) Payments of long-term debt (183 ) (119 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 368 1,294 Payments for repurchases of common stock (52 ) (605 ) Net proceeds related to share-based compensation plans (9 ) (16 ) Change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables (27 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 97 518 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (1 ) (6 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (49 ) (246 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 117 344 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 68 $ 98 Less restricted cash, included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets - - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 68 $ 98 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 212 $ 120 Interest paid $ 50 $ 15

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH (DECLINE)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth (decline) (1.7 )% (24.6 )% (17.3 )% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) 1.9 % 1.9 % 1.9 % Impact of acquisitions (2) - % (0.9 )% (0.6 )% Consolidated Organic Net sales growth (decline) 0.2 % (23.6 )% (16.0 )% Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 AIT EVM Consolidated Reported GAAP Consolidated Net sales growth (decline) 11.7 % (19.0 )% (9.7 )% Adjustments: Impact of foreign currency translations (1) 2.7 % 2.4 % 2.5 % Impact of acquisitions (2) - % (1.5 )% (1.0 )% Consolidated Organic Net sales growth (decline) 14.4 % (18.1 )% (8.2 )%

(1) Operating results reported in U.S. Dollars are affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Foreign currency translation impact represents the difference in results that are attributable to fluctuations in the currency exchange rates used to convert the results for businesses where the functional currency is not the U.S. Dollar. This impact is calculated by translating the current period results at the currency exchange rates used in the comparable prior year period, inclusive of the Company's foreign currency hedging program. (2) For purposes of computing Consolidated Organic Net sales growth (decline), amounts directly attributable to business acquisitions are excluded for twelve months following their respective acquisitions.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 459 $ 755 $ 1,214 $ 467 $ 1,001 $ 1,468 Reported Gross profit 225 356 581 204 470 674 Gross Margin 49.0 % 47.2 % 47.9 % 43.7 % 47.0 % 45.9 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 459 $ 755 $ 1,214 $ 467 $ 1,001 $ 1,468 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 226 357 583 204 471 675 Adjusted Gross Margin 49.2 % 47.3 % 48.0 % 43.7 % 47.1 % 46.0 % Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 July 2, 2022 AIT EVM Consolidated AIT EVM Consolidated GAAP Reported Net sales $ 981 $ 1,638 $ 2,619 $ 878 $ 2,022 $ 2,900 Reported Gross profit 483 765 1,248 364 947 1,311 Gross Margin 49.2 % 46.7 % 47.7 % 41.5 % 46.8 % 45.2 % Non-GAAP Adjusted Net sales $ 981 $ 1,638 $ 2,619 $ 878 $ 2,022 $ 2,900 Adjusted Gross profit (1) 484 767 1,251 364 949 1,313 Adjusted Gross Margin 49.3 % 46.8 % 47.8 % 41.5 % 46.9 % 45.3 %

(1) Adjusted Gross profit excludes share-based compensation expense.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 144 $ (98 ) $ 294 $ 107 Adjustments to Cost of sales(1) Share-based compensation 2 1 3 2 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 1 3 2 Adjustments to Operating expenses(1) Amortization of intangible assets 26 35 52 68 Acquisition and integration costs 2 14 2 18 Settlement and related costs - 372 - 372 Share-based compensation 1 26 23 42 Exit and restructuring costs 14 2 24 2 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 43 449 101 502 Adjustments to Other income (expense), net(1) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts - 4 1 4 Investment loss - - 1 - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5 3 4 (5 ) Forward interest rate swap (gain) (18 ) (11 ) (11 ) (45 ) Total adjustments to Other income (expense), net (13 ) (4 ) (5 ) (46 ) Income tax effect of adjustments(2) Reported income tax expense (benefit) 27 (55 ) 62 (10 ) Adjusted income tax (benefit) (33 ) (50 ) (81 ) (98 ) Total adjustments to income tax (6 ) (105 ) (19 ) (108 ) Total adjustments 26 341 80 350 Non-GAAP Net income $ 170 $ 243 $ 374 $ 457 GAAP earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 2.80 $ (1.87 ) $ 5.72 $ 2.04 Diluted $ 2.78 $ (1.87 ) $ 5.68 $ 2.02 Non-GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 3.31 $ 4.64 $ 7.28 $ 8.68 Diluted $ 3.29 $ 4.61 $ 7.24 $ 8.61 Basic weighted average shares outstanding(3) 51,377,064 52,138,470 51,395,062 52,642,348 Diluted weighted average and equivalent shares outstanding(3) 51,707,460 52,138,470 51,724,026 53,033,729

(1) Presented on a pre-tax basis. (2) Represents adjustments to GAAP income tax expense commensurate with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments (including the resulting impacts to U.S. BEAT/GILTI provisions), as well as adjustments to exclude the impacts of certain discrete income tax items and incorporate the anticipated annualized effects of current year tax planning. (3) For GAAP purposes, in periods of a net loss, restricted stock and performance share awards, which are participating securities, are excluded from weighted-average shares outstanding and all unvested share-based awards were anti-dilutive and therefore excluded from diluted shares. For the three months ended July 2, 2022, Non-GAAP basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 52,298,897 and 52,656,342, respectively.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TO EBITDA

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 GAAP Net income (loss) $ 144 $ (98 ) $ 294 $ 107 Add back: Depreciation (excluding exit and restructuring) 18 16 35 35 Amortization of intangible assets 26 35 52 68 Total Other expense (income), net 23 8 63 (30 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 27 (55 ) 62 (10 ) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 238 (94 ) 506 170 Adjustments to Cost of sales Share-based compensation 2 1 3 2 Total adjustments to Cost of sales 2 1 3 2 Adjustments to Operating expenses Acquisition and integration costs 2 14 2 18 Settlement and related costs - 372 - 372 Share-based compensation 1 26 23 42 Exit and restructuring costs 14 2 24 2 Total adjustments to Operating expenses 17 414 49 434 Total adjustments to EBITDA 19 415 52 436 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 257 $ 321 $ 558 $ 606 Adjusted EBITDA % of Adjusted Net Sales (Non-GAAP) 21.2 % 21.9 % 21.3 % 20.9 %

FREE CASH FLOW Six Months Ended July 1,

2023 July 2,

2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (110 ) $ 154 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (34 ) (31 ) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $ (144 ) $ 123

(1) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in a period minus purchases of property, plant and equipment (capital expenditures) made in that period. This measure does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures as the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments for future business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our entire statements of cash flows.

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT INFORMATION In the second quarter, our advanced location technology solutions business, which is primarily comprised of radio frequency identification devices and real-time location solution offerings, moved from our EVM segment into our AIT segment contemporaneous with a change in our organizational structure and management of the business. We have reported our segment results reflecting this change, including historical periods, on a comparable basis. This change does not have an impact on the Consolidated Financial Statements. The revised prior period results set forth below are GAAP measures. The effects of our segment change similarly impacted the Company's relevant Non-GAAP measures. 2023 2022 2021 Q1 2023

QTD Q1 2022

QTD Q2 2022

QTD Q3 2022

QTD Q4 2022

QTD Q4 2022

YTD Q4 2021

YTD Net sales: AIT Tangible products $ 495 $ 383 $ 441 $ 414 $ 490 $ 1,728 $ 1,625 AIT Services and software 27 28 26 28 27 109 109 Total AIT sales 522 411 467 442 517 1,837 1,734 EVM Tangible products 675 824 818 750 795 3,187 3,220 EVM Services and software 208 197 183 186 191 757 679 Total EVM sales 883 1,021 1,001 936 986 3,944 3,899 Total segment Net sales 1,405 1,432 1,468 1,378 1,503 5,781 5,633 Corporate, eliminations Tangible products - - - - - - - Corporate, eliminations Services and software - - - - - - (6 ) Total Net sales 1,405 1,432 1,468 1,378 1,503 5,781 5,627 Gross profit: AIT 258 160 204 193 238 795 796 EVM 409 477 470 435 447 1,829 1,838 Corporate, eliminations - - - - - - (6 ) Total Gross profit 667 637 674 628 685 2,624 2,628 Gross margin AIT 49.4 % 38.9 % 43.7 % 43.7 % 46.0 % 43.3 % 45.9 % EVM 46.3 % 46.7 % 47.0 % 46.5 % 45.3 % 46.4 % 47.1 % Operating expenses AIT 129 104 110 108 112 434 410 EVM 276 284 286 276 272 1,118 1,092 Corporate, eliminations 37 37 423 42 41 543 147 Total Operating expenses 442 425 819 426 425 2,095 1,649 Operating income: AIT 129 56 94 85 126 361 386 EVM 133 193 184 159 175 711 746 Total segment operating income 262 249 278 244 301 1,072 1,132 Corporate, eliminations (37 ) (37 ) (423 ) (42 ) (41 ) (543 ) (153 ) Total Operating income (loss) $ 225 $ 212 $ (145 ) $ 202 $ 260 $ 529 $ 979

Contacts

Investors

Michael Steele, CFA, IRC

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: + 1 847 518 6432

InvestorRelations@zebra.com

Media

Therese Van Ryne

Senior Director, External Communications

Phone: + 1 847 370 2317

therese.vanryne@zebra.com