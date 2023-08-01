WESTBROOK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, today announced second quarter results.

Second Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $944 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 10% reported and 10% organic, driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") growth of 11% reported and organic and Water revenue growth of 10% reported and 9% organic. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 11% reported and 12% organic was supported by double-digit organic revenue growth in U.S. and international regions, reflecting solid demand for veterinary services and benefits from IDEXX execution drivers. IDEXX innovation and commercial engagement drove record second quarter global premium instrument placements, supporting 11% annual growth in IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base. Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue grew 12% as reported and 13% organically, reflecting continued high growth in recurring revenues and strong quarterly placements of cloud-based software solutions.

Second quarter earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $2.67, an increase of 71% as reported and 77% on a comparable basis, including 54% growth benefit from lapping prior year discrete R&D investments in the second quarter of 2022. EPS results included $0.04 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation, and $0.07 per share negative impact from currency changes.

" Strong execution by IDEXX commercial and operational teams drove excellent growth results and financial performance in the second quarter," said Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer. " Our customers' increasing embrace of IDEXX innovations, including cloud-based software services, helps them address the growing global demand for pet healthcare by improving efficiency while maintaining quality of care and supporting veterinary teams. We are proud of our progress in advancing our business strategy, aligned with our purpose to create long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by enhancing the health and well-being of pets, people, and livestock."

Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated revenue growth of 11% reported and organic for the quarter. Strong growth performance was supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 11% on a reported basis and 12% organically. U.S. CAG Diagnostics organic recurring revenue growth of 12% remained solidly above sector growth levels in the second quarter, reflected in an estimated 1,370 basis point growth premium to U.S. same store clinical visit growth.

Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q2 2023 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.

Strong global growth was achieved across IDEXX's testing modalities.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 14% reported and 15% organic revenue growth, with strong gains across U.S. and international regions supported by benefits from higher net price realization and an expanded global premium instrument installed base.

Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 9% reported and organic revenue growth, driven by strong gains in the U.S. and moderate overall growth in international regions. International growth was constrained by pressure on same-store clinical visit levels, reflecting ongoing macro-economic impacts.

Rapid assay products revenues grew 11% as reported and 12% organically, driven by strong growth in the U.S., reflecting solid volume gains and benefits from higher net price realization.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 12% as reported and 13% organically, supported by double-digit organic gains in recurring software and digital imaging revenues. Strong demand for cloud-based products continues to support momentum in software solution placements and customer gains.

Water

Water revenues grew 10% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis for the quarter, reflecting solid gains across regions, including benefits from net price improvement.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues were flat on a reported basis and grew 1% organically for the quarter, as solid gains in the U.S. were offset by lower herd health screening levels.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 11% as reported and 13% on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 60.7% increased 100 basis points as reported and 160 basis points on a comparable basis. Benefits from net price gains, lab productivity and operational initiatives, improvement in software service gross margins and business mix offset inflationary effects.

Operating margin was 31.4% in the quarter, 1,060 basis points higher than the prior year as reported and 1,130 basis points higher on a comparable basis including a 930 basis point benefit from lapping prior year discrete R&D investments. Operating margin expansion reflects gross margin gains benefiting from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and operating expense declines of 17% as reported and on a comparable basis. Reported operating expense declines include a 26% growth impact from lapping prior year discrete R&D investments. Adjusting for this impact, operating expense growth was modestly below revenue growth, supporting operating margin gains.

2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The Company is updating its full year revenue growth outlook range to 8.5% - 10% as reported and organically. This reflects no changes to the outlook for organic revenue growth at the high end of the range and an increase of 1% at the low end. The overall reported revenue range was increased by $15 million for updated foreign exchange impact estimates.

The Company refined its full year reported operating margin outlook to 29.3% - 29.7%, incorporating strong first half performance. Operating margin guidance includes a consistent ~60 basis points in year-over-year unfavorable net margin impact from updated foreign currency exchange rate changes, including effects from comparisons to prior year foreign exchange hedge gains.

The Company's higher EPS outlook range of $9.64 - $9.90 increased $0.31 at the low end and $0.15 at the high end, incorporating positive refinements to the full year operational outlook and benefits of $0.06 combined from updated projections for interest expense, foreign exchange impacts, and share-based compensation benefits. This includes an outlook for $0.21 of negative full year impact from foreign exchange changes, primarily related to lapping 2022 hedge gains, an improvement of $0.02 per share compared to prior guidance.

The following table provides the Company's updated outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2023:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook 2023 Revenue $3,660 - $3,715 Reported growth 8.5% - 10% Organic growth 8.5% - 10% CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth Reported growth 10% - 11% Organic growth 10% - 11% Operating Margin 29.3% - 29.7% Operating margin expansion 270 bps - 300 bps Negative impact of foreign exchange ~ 60 bps Comparable margin expansion 330 bps - 360 bps Positive impact of discrete in-license of technology and customer contract resolution ~ 280 bps EPS $9.64 - $9.90 Reported growth 20% - 23% Comparable growth 24% - 27% Positive impact of discrete in-license of technology and customer contract resolution 12% Other Key Metrics Net interest expense ~ $40 Share-based compensation tax benefit ~ $9 Share-based compensation tax rate benefit ~ 1% Effective tax rate 21.5% - 22% Share-based compensation EPS impact ~ $0.11 Reduction in average shares outstanding 0.5 % - 1% Operating Cash Flow 100% - 110% of net income Free Cash Flow 80% - 90% of net income Capital Expenditures ~ $180

The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2023.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Impacts 2023 Revenue growth rate impact ~ 20 bps CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact ~ 20 bps Operating margin growth impact (~ 60 bps) EPS impact (~ $0.21) EPS growth impact (~ 3%) Go-Forward Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions 2023 In U.S. dollars euro $1.10 British pound $1.27 Canadian dollar $0.75 Australian dollar $0.67 Relative to the U.S. dollar Japanese yen ¥142 Chinese renminbi ¥7.27 Brazilian real R$4.86

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation. Our diagnostic and software products and services create clarity in the complex, constantly evolving world of veterinary medicine. We support longer, fuller lives for pets by delivering insights and solutions that help the veterinary community around the world make confident decisions-to advance medical care, improve efficiency, and build thriving practices. Our innovations also help ensure the safety of milk and water across the world and maintain the health and well-being of people and livestock. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs nearly 11,000 people and offers solutions and products to customers in more than 175 countries and territories. For more information about IDEXX, visit www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook" and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to our expectations regarding financial performance; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and " Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted second quarter 2023 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 2%, decreased gross margin growth by 60 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 0%, decreased operating profit growth by 4%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 70 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 4%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 and refer to the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2023 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percent change in revenue, as compared to the same period for the prior year, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Please refer to the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2023 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is not expected to have an impact on projected full year 2023 revenue growth or CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth.

Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year-over-Year Six Months Ended Year-over-Year June 30, June 30, Change June 30, June 30, Change Dollar amounts in thousands 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit (as reported) $ 572,850 $ 514,032 11% $ 1,115,821 $ 1,012,785 10% Gross margin 60.7 % 59.7 % 100 bps 60.5 % 59.7 % 80 bps Less: comparability adjustments Change from currency (8,676 ) - (24,502 ) - Comparable gross profit growth $ 581,526 $ 514,032 13% $ 1,140,323 $ 1,012,785 13% Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth) 61.4 % 59.7 % 160 bps 61.1 % 59.7 % 140 bps Operating expenses (as reported) $ 276,706 $ 334,966 (17)% $ 539,278 $ 585,375 (8)% Less: comparability adjustments Change from currency (623 ) - (4,805 ) - Comparable operating expense growth $ 277,329 $ 334,966 (17)% $ 544,083 $ 585,375 (7)% Income from operations (as reported) $ 296,144 $ 179,066 65% $ 576,543 $ 427,410 35% Operating margin 31.4 % 20.8 % 1,060 bps 31.3 % 25.2 % 610 bps Less: comparability adjustments Change from currency (8,054 ) - (19,698 ) - Comparable operating profit growth $ 304,198 $ 179,066 70% $ 596,241 $ 427,410 40% Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth) 32.1 % 20.8 % 1,130 bps 31.9 % 25.2 % 680 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2023 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects projected full year 2023 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 60 basis points.

These impacts described above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2023 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:

Three Months Ended Year-over-Year Six Months Ended Year-over-Year June 30, June 30, Growth June 30, June 30, Growth 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 2.67 $ 1.56 71% $ 5.22 $ 3.82 37% Less: comparability adjustments Share-based compensation activity 0.04 0.03 0.10 0.09 Change from currency (0.07) - (0.18) - Comparable EPS growth 2.70 1.53 77% 5.30 3.73 42% Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2023 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2023 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects adjustments including estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.11 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.21.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2023 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022. To estimate projected 2023 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $180 million. Free cash flow conversion, or the net income to free cash flow ratio, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined as free cash flow, with respect to a measurement period, divided by net income for the same period. To calculate trailing twelve-month net income to free cash flow ratio for the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, we have deducted purchases of property and equipment of approximately $154 million from net cash provided from operating activities of approximately $747 million, divided by net income of approximately $791 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Revenue $943,630 $860,546 $1,843,825 $1,697,095 Expenses and Income: Cost of revenue 370,780 346,514 728,004 684,310 Gross profit 572,850 514,032 1,115,821 1,012,785 Sales and marketing 140,532 130,257 288,336 262,549 General and administrative 89,669 81,488 159,770 159,437 Research and development 46,505 123,221 91,172 163,389 Income from operations 296,144 179,066 576,543 427,410 Interest expense, net (10,215) (7,983) (22,926) (14,836) Income before provision for income taxes 285,929 171,083 553,617 412,574 Provision for income taxes 61,693 39,104 115,327 86,630 Net Income: Net income attributable to stockholders $224,236 $131,979 $438,290 $325,944 Earnings per share: Basic $2.70 $1.57 $5.28 $3.87 Earnings per share: Diluted $2.67 $1.56 $5.22 $3.82 Shares outstanding: Basic 83,086 83,922 83,039 84,164 Shares outstanding: Diluted 83,983 84,858 83,980 85,222

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Operating Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Ratios Gross profit 60.7% 59.7% 60.5% 59.7% (as a percentage of revenue): Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 24.4% 24.6% 24.3% 24.9% Research and development expense 4.9% 14.3% 4.9% 9.6% Income from operations1 31.4% 20.8% 31.3% 25.2% 1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Percent of

Revenue June 30, 2022 Percent of

Revenue Revenue: CAG $866,652 $784,087 Water 43,029 39,195 LPD 29,911 29,889 Other 4,038 7,375 Total $943,630 $860,546 Gross Profit: CAG $525,709 60.7% $466,254 59.5% Water 30,319 70.5% 27,359 69.8% LPD 16,086 53.8% 16,996 56.9% Other 736 18.2% 3,423 46.4% Total $572,850 60.7% $514,032 59.7% Income from Operations: CAG $275,509 31.8% $156,526 20.0% Water 19,820 46.1% 17,920 45.7% LPD 1,951 6.5% 3,230 10.8% Other (1,136) (28.1)% 1,390 18.8% Total $296,144 31.4% $179,066 20.8%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Percent of

Revenue June 30, 2022 Percent of

Revenue Revenue: CAG $1,693,931 $1,545,271 Water 81,912 75,566 LPD 59,119 60,759 Other 8,863 15,499 Total $1,843,825 $1,697,095 Gross Profit: CAG $1,024,466 60.5% $915,353 59.2% Water 57,587 70.3% 53,096 70.3% LPD 31,139 52.7% 36,543 60.1% Other 2,629 29.7% 7,793 50.3% Total $1,115,821 60.5% $1,012,785 59.7% Income from Operations: CAG $537,259 31.7% $379,651 24.6% Water 36,791 44.9% 34,574 45.8% LPD 3,259 5.5% 9,967 16.4% Other (766) (8.6)% 3,218 20.8% Total $576,543 31.3% $427,410 25.2%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net Revenue CAG $866,652 $784,087 $82,565 10.5% (0.5%) - 11.0% United States 594,395 532,626 61,769 11.6% - - 11.6% International 272,257 251,461 20,796 8.3% (1.5%) - 9.7% Water 43,029 39,195 3,834 9.8% (1.2%) 1.7 % 9.2% United States 21,208 19,533 1,675 8.6% - 1.4 % 7.2% International 21,821 19,662 2,159 11.0% (2.4%) 2.1 % 11.3% LPD 29,911 29,889 22 0.1% (0.5%) - 0.6% United States 4,422 3,742 680 18.2% - - 18.2% International 25,489 26,147 (658) (2.5%) (0.6%) - (1.9%) Other 4,038 7,375 (3,337) (45.2%) - - (45.3%) Total Company $943,630 $860,546 $83,084 9.7% (0.5%) 0.1% 10.1% United States 621,607 559,825 61,782 11.0% - - 11.0% International 322,023 300,721 21,302 7.1% (1.4%) 0.1% 8.4%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net CAG Revenue CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $762,476 $685,413 $77,063 11.2% (0.5%) - 11.7% IDEXX VetLab consumables 303,735 266,079 37,656 14.2% (0.7%) - 14.9% Rapid assay products 97,340 87,481 9,859 11.3% (0.3%) - 11.6% Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services 330,106 304,130 25,976 8.5% (0.3%) - 8.9% CAG Diagnostics services and accessories 31,295 27,723 3,572 12.9% (0.7%) - 13.6% CAG Diagnostics capital - instruments 34,054 36,227 (2,173) (6.0%) (0.3%) - (5.7%) Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems 70,122 62,447 7,675 12.3% (0.4%) - 12.6% Net CAG revenue $866,652 $784,087 $82,565 10.5% (0.5%) - 11.0%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $762,476 $685,413 $77,063 11.2% (0.5%) - 11.7% United States $517,388 $460,357 $57,031 12.4% - - 12.4% International $245,088 $225,056 $20,032 8.9% (1.5%) - 10.4% 1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net Revenue CAG $1,693,931 $1,545,271 $148,660 9.6% (1.3%) - 11.0% United States 1,158,922 1,032,392 126,530 12.3% - - 12.3% International 535,009 512,879 22,130 4.3% (3.9%) - 8.2% Water 81,912 75,566 6,346 8.4% (2.0%) 1.7% 8.7% United States 41,128 37,364 3,764 10.1% - 0.7% 9.3% International 40,784 38,202 2,582 6.8% (4.0%) 2.6% 8.1% LPD 59,119 60,759 (1,640) (2.7%) (2.2%) - (0.5%) United States 8,965 7,602 1,363 17.9% - - 17.9% International 50,154 53,157 (3,003) (5.6%) (2.5%) - (3.2%) Other 8,863 15,499 (6,636) (42.8%) (0.1%) - (42.8%) Total Company $1,843,825 $1,697,095 $146,730 8.6% (1.4%) 0.1% 10.0% United States 1,212,020 1,085,731 126,289 11.6% - - 11.6% International 631,805 611,364 20,441 3.3% (3.7%) 0.2% 6.9%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net CAG Revenue CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $1,489,378 $1,350,223 $139,155 10.3% (1.4%) - 11.7% IDEXX VetLab consumables 594,849 533,252 61,597 11.6% (1.9%) - 13.4% Rapid assay products 179,372 162,000 17,372 10.7% (0.8%) - 11.6% Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services 653,286 599,205 54,081 9.0% (1.1%) - 10.1% CAG Diagnostics services and accessories 61,871 55,766 6,105 10.9% (1.9%) - 12.9% CAG Diagnostics capital - instruments 67,198 73,224 (6,026) (8.2%) (1.6%) - (6.6%) Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems 137,355 121,824 15,531 12.7% (0.6%) - 13.3% Net CAG revenue $1,693,931 $1,545,271 $148,660 9.6% (1.3%) - 11.0%

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Dollar

Change Reported

Revenue

Growth1 Percentage

Change from

Currency Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions Organic

Revenue

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue: $1,489,378 $1,350,223 $139,155 10.3% (1.4%) - 11.7% United States $1,008,728 $892,859 $115,869 13.0% - - 13.0% International $480,650 $457,364 $23,286 5.1% (4.0%) - 9.1% 1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $132,838 $112,546 Accounts receivable, net 461,858 400,619 Inventories 395,141 367,823 Other current assets 189,188 220,489 Total current assets 1,179,025 1,101,477 Property and equipment, net 683,270 649,474 Other long-term assets, net 1,008,511 995,814 Total assets $2,870,806 $2,746,765 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $107,664 $110,221 Accrued liabilities 399,425 433,662 Line of credit 264,000 579,000 Current portion of long-term debt 74,991 74,982 Deferred revenue 37,779 37,938 Total current liabilities 883,859 1,235,803 Long-term debt, net of current portion 696,844 694,387 Other long-term liabilities, net 196,242 207,838 Total long-term liabilities 893,086 902,225 Total stockholders' equity 1,093,861 608,737 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,870,806 $2,746,765

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 Selected Balance Sheet Information: Days sales outstanding1 43.9 42.9 43.4 43.4 43.2 Inventory turns2 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.5 1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating: Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $438,290 $325,944 Non-cash adjustments to net income 76,246 61,563 Changes in assets and liabilities (130,310) (206,951) Net cash provided by operating activities 384,226 180,556 Investing: Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (66,981) (61,924) Equity investment - (25,000) Acquisition of intangible assets - (10,000) Net cash used by investing activities (66,981) (96,924) Financing: Cash Flows from Financing Activities: (Repayments) borrowings under credit facility, net (315,000) 537,500 Payment of senior debt - (75,000) Proceeds from maturity of net investment hedges 6,256 - Payments for the acquisition-related contingent consideration and holdbacks (1,780) (2,816) Repurchases of common stock - (573,060) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans 23,086 18,379 Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock (9,676) (10,390) Net cash used by financing activities (297,114) (105,387) Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash 161 (8,337) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 20,292 (30,092) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 112,546 144,454 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $132,838 $114,362

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $200,314 $65,850 $384,226 $180,556 Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment (27,470) (30,086) (66,981) (61,924) Free cash flow1 $172,844 $35,764 $317,245 $118,632 1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Common Stock Repurchases Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Shares repurchased in the open market - 809 - 1,311 Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding - - 19 21 Total shares repurchased - 809 19 1,332 Cost of shares repurchased in the open market $ - $313,455 $ - $576,238 Cost of shares for employee surrenders $79 $52 $9,676 $10,390 Total cost of shares $79 $313,507 $9,676 $586,628 Average cost per share - open market repurchases $ - $ 387.78 $ - $ 439.63 Average cost per share - employee surrenders $ 469.84 $ 369.63 $ 503.35 $ 504.60 Average cost per share - total $ 469.84 $ 387.78 $ 503.35 $ 440.63

