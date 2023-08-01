

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $400.2 million, or $3.45 per share. This compares with $297.9 million, or $2.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $349.1 million or $3.01 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $2.24 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking forward, the company cited continued supply chain improvement. Accordingly, it lifted sales growth and earnings outlook.



Sales growth in fiscal 2023 is now seen between 14% and 16% compared with prior guidance of 12.5% to 16.5%.



The earnings per share guidance for the full year has been raised to $12.46 - $12.86 per share from the earlier view of $11.71-$12.41 range a share.



Adjusted earnings per share, which was seen between $11.50 and $12.20 is now expected in a narrower range between $11.70 and $12.10.



Twenty-three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.01 per share in fiscal 2023.



Rockwell Automation Inc. Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $400.2 Mln. vs. $297.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.45 vs. $2.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.17 -Revenue (Q3): $2.24 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 - $12.10



