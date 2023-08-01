Terrence West, MBA, Expands Role as Chief Operating Officer

Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l., a part of NMS Group S.p.A. (NMS Group), focused on the discovery and early development of oncology drugs and the largest oncological R&D company in Italy, announced today the expansion of and transition in its executive team of its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary (Nerviano Medical Sciences, Inc./ NMS-US) in Boston. Terrence West, MBA, the company's New Business, Virtual CEO has been appointed to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, to further drive the growth of NMS-US while continuing to oversee the strategic positioning of NMS-173, its IDH1/IDH2 Inhibitor Asset

"As we move to the next stages of growth in the Boston area, we felt it was the right time to expand Terrence's responsibilities, taking advantage of his broad leadership and start-up experience," stated Lisa Mahnke, M.D., PhD, CEO NMS-US, Board Member and Chief Medical Officer of NMS S.r.l. "He will also continue to implement and negotiate strategies for NMS-173 with potential partners and investors, further supporting our oncology-forward approach."

"I am very happy to grow my responsibilities within NMS-US while continuing to work with the team at NMS Group," said Mr. West. "I am looking forward to our continued expansion into the Boston biotech hub, working to bring new oncology therapies to patients."

About Nerviano Medical Sciences

Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l. (NMS Srl) is focused on discovery and clinical development of small molecule NCEs for oncology. We take innovative approaches on novel mechanisms of action and drug targets to bring first- and best-in-class personalized medicines to cancer patients. Our current pipeline consists of NCEs, which all originate from our well validated kinase platform that span from early preclinical to clinical stage projects and which are being developed both in house and with partners.

NMS Srl combines the flexibility of a biotech with the quality of a big pharma. Here, an experienced management team leads a highly skilled staff of professionals with global vision and a broad range of expertise in research, drug discovery and clinical development. We cover the whole range of additional aspects of drug development through the NMS Group affiliate companies, Accelera (AdMet) and NerPharMa (manufacturing). A key strength is our industrially renowned kinase inhibitor drug discovery platform which comprises an ever-evolving chemical collection with broad intellectual property coverage, discovery know-how and technologies which enabled us to out-license IP rights on recently approved innovative medicines such as encorafenib and entrectinib.

We collaborate with academia and clinical investigators as well as with industrial partners worldwide to advance our programs from early discovery to clinical development of new drugs. We seek further strategic collaborations to develop and commercialize our products in different territories as well as in-licensing opportunities of promising assets for clinical development.

About NMS Group

NMS Group is the largest oncological R&D company in Italy, with more than 400 employees of whom more than half are highly educated individuals dedicated to innovative research, development and manufacturing. The NMS kinase inhibitor discovery platform as well as the antibody-conjugating payload platform are the driving forces of the group's innovation, securing global recognition of NMS in personalized therapy. Recently entrectinib, originally discovered by NMS, is a targeted kinase inhibitor to treat NTRK1/2/3 and ROS1 dependent solid tumors that was licensed to Ignyta, now a member of the Roche Group, gained approvals for commercialization in all major markets. This is further evidence of the competitiveness of the drug discovery platform of NMS Group.

NMS Group has three subsidiaries. NMS S.r.l. is a FIC BIC focused drug research and development company with a robust pipeline of more than a dozen of anti-cancer projects, three of which are currently in early clinical development. The other two subsidiaries are Accelera, which is a preclinical CRO company, and NerPharMa, which manufactures API and drug product supporting clinical developments and commercialization.

