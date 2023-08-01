Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
Dow Jones News
01.08.2023 | 14:31
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
01-Aug-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Superdry Plc 
 
('Superdry' or the 'Company') 
 
01 August 2023 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that its total 
issued share capital as at 31 July 2023 consisted of 97,924,327 ordinary shares of 5p each, none of which were held in 
treasury. 
 
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 31 July 2023 was 97,924,327. 
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure 
and Transparency Rules. 
 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Jennifer Richardson 
             +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  261645 
EQS News ID:  1693267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
