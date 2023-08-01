Anzeige
01.08.2023
First North Denmark: Happy Helper A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Happy Helper A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's general meeting
on 9 June 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark is 21 August 2023. 



ISIN:              DK0060990414            
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Happy Helper            
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 31,460,784 shares (DKK 3,146,078.40)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:             36711515              
---------------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:               4020                
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HAPPY                
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          153212               
---------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
