First North Denmark: Happy Helper A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Happy Helper A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark pursuant to a decision adopted at the company's general meeting on 9 June 2023. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 21 August 2023. ISIN: DK0060990414 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Happy Helper --------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 0.10): 31,460,784 shares (DKK 3,146,078.40) --------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 36711515 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4020 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HAPPY --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 153212 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66